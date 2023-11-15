 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
2024, ’25 winners to get $4M after CME renews LPGA sponsorship
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Live Fast shifts focus with charter sale, Matt Tifft departure
Ed Cooley Georgetown
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 15: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Georgetown Hoyas
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michburnettint_231114.jpg
Burnett brings defense to ‘hungry’ Michigan squad
nbc_nas_cupfinishes_231114.jpg
Best finishes of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
AJBrown.jpg
Mahomes, Hurts, Stroud among MVP candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CME Group Tour Championship - Previews
2024, ’25 winners to get $4M after CME renews LPGA sponsorship
NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400
Live Fast shifts focus with charter sale, Matt Tifft departure
Ed Cooley Georgetown
College Basketball Best Bets, Nov. 15: Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs Georgetown Hoyas
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_michburnettint_231114.jpg
Burnett brings defense to ‘hungry’ Michigan squad
nbc_nas_cupfinishes_231114.jpg
Best finishes of the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
AJBrown.jpg
Mahomes, Hurts, Stroud among MVP candidates

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Paul George wedgie game-tying shot vs. Nuggets, Clippers drop sixth straight

  
Published November 15, 2023 07:50 AM
Los Angeles Clippers v Denver Nuggets

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 14: Paul George #13 of the Los Angeles Clippers reacts against the Denver Nuggets in the fourth quarter at Ball Arena on November 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Paul George had one of his best games of the season, scoring 35. James Harden looked like he had his legs under him and played his best game as a Clipper scoring 21.

That was enough to give the Clippers a chance against the class of the West — the Denver Nuggets — and George had a shot to tie the game and force overtime, but he put up the rare 3-pointer wedgie.

Denver held on for the 111-108 win. The Clippers have lost six straight and fall to 3-7 on the season.

There were positives for the Clippers, starting with Harden looking sharper, more comfortable and like he’s playing his way into shape. Then there is the fact the struggling starting five — Russell Westbrook, Harden, George, Kawhi Leonard, Ivica Zubac — was +3 in more than 11 minutes on the floor. The team shooting 44.8% from 3 on the night is another good sign.

However, Denver remains a tough matchup for Los Angeles and Tyronn Lue went small at stretches in the fourth — Denver scored 20 points on 10-of-12 shooting in the paint in the fourth because Jokic punishes any team that dares to go small on him (the Nuggets won the points in the paint battle 58-34). Jokic finished the game with 32 points on 8-of-23 shooting, with 16 rebounds and nine assists — he said it was an off game for him, but he would take the win.

Which was aided by a wedgie.

Mentions
Paul George.png Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Primary Logo Los Angeles Clippers Nikola Jokic.png Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Primary Logo Denver Nuggets