Suns vs. Celtics Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 4

It’s Friday, April 4, and the Phoenix Suns (35-41) and Boston Celtics (56-20) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

The Suns are currently 12-26 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Celtics have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Boston won the only meeting versus Phoenix this season by 30 points.

Boston had a nine-game winning streak going before a 21-point loss to Miami on Wednesday, while Phoenix lost four-straight all by double-digits.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Suns vs. Celtics live today

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Network/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Suns vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Suns (+638), Celtics (-980)

Spread: Celtics -14.5

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Suns an implied team point total of 112.52, and the Celtics 120.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Suns vs. Celtics game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Celtics to cover:

“The Suns look like one of the worst defensive teams in the NBA over the past four games with blowout losses to the Celtics, Timberwolves, Rockets, and Bucks. Unless there are a ton of players out for Boston last minute, I have to lean the Celtics.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Suns & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Phoenix Suns at +14.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Suns vs. Celtics on Friday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Under is 41-35 in Celtics’ games this season

The Celtics are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a home favorite

The Celtics have won 3 straight games against the Suns

