Trail Blazers vs. Bulls Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 4

It’s Friday, April 4, and the Portland Trail Blazers (34-43) and Chicago Bulls (34-42) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Trail Blazers are currently 14-25 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Bulls have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Portland won 113-102 at home against Chicago this season in the only meeting.

Chicago has won five of the past seven games, including a 19-point win over Toronto last time out. Portland has won six of the past 10 games and two straight over Atlanta and Toronto.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Trail Blazers vs. Bulls live today

Date: Friday, April 4, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Trail Blazers vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Trail Blazers (+148), Bulls (-177)

Spread: Bulls -4.5

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Trail Blazers an implied team point total of 118.59, and the Bulls 120.94.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Trail Blazers vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Bulls to cover:

“Portland is wrapping up a three-game road trip that they are 2-0 on already, so money should come in on the Blazers. However, this is a spot Chicago could and should take at home to build on their play-in standing. This is the second-to-last road game for Portland who is 14-25 as the away team. I like the Bulls to win and cover.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Trail Blazers & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Chicago Bulls on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Portland Trail Blazers at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Trail Blazers vs. Bulls on Friday

The Trail Blazers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

Each of the Trail Blazers’ last 4 games at the Bulls have gone over the Total

The Trail Blazers have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

The Bulls have won 3 straight home games against the Trail Blazers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

