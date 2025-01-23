 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SX 2025 Rd 02 San Diego Jett and Hunter Lawrence race 2.JPG
Jett and Hunter Lawrence part ways with agent
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Monday Night RAW
How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Red Bull Trackhouse cars.jpg
Red Bull to sponsor Shane van Gisbergen in five races, Cup debut for Connor Zilisch

Top Clips

nbc_golf_cobra_250123.jpg
Cobra’s latest 3D printed irons, adaptable driver
nbc_golf_chmuraintv_250123.jpg
Arcis will give LPGA athletes nationwide access
nbc_golf_womensapparel_250123.jpg
Women’s fashion bringing flare and variety in 2025

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 54 on Jazz, first 50-point game of his career

  
Published January 22, 2025 11:39 PM
NBA: Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder

Jan 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots over Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The most surprising thing about this is he hasn’t already done it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP in putting up 54 points on the Jazz Wednesday night — the first 50-point game of his career.

That big number was fueled by SGA getting to the free throw line and hitting 17-of-18 on the night.

The Thunder also got 25 from Jalen Williams in the 123-114 Oklahoma City win. John Collins scored 22 in his return to play, leading a balanced Utah attack with all five starters in double figures. However, Utah’s 27 turnovers did them in.

