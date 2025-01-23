Watch Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drop 54 on Jazz, first 50-point game of his career

The most surprising thing about this is he hasn’t already done it.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander looked every bit the MVP in putting up 54 points on the Jazz Wednesday night — the first 50-point game of his career.

Take a bow, @shaiglalex!



⛈️ 54 PTS

⛈️ 8 REB

⛈️ 5 AST

⛈️ 3 STL

⛈️ 2 BLK

⛈️ 3 3PM



The first 50-PT game of the Thunder star's career, and the 3rd player in OKC history to have 54+ PTS. pic.twitter.com/AZAyAAcq3O — NBA (@NBA) January 23, 2025

That big number was fueled by SGA getting to the free throw line and hitting 17-of-18 on the night.

The Thunder also got 25 from Jalen Williams in the 123-114 Oklahoma City win. John Collins scored 22 in his return to play, leading a balanced Utah attack with all five starters in double figures. However, Utah’s 27 turnovers did them in.