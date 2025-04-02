Watch Stephen Curry hit 12 3-pointers, drop 52 on Grizzlies as Warriors move into fifth in West

There is still nothing in the NBA quite like the Stephen Curry show.

Memphis didn’t enjoy that show on Tuesday but the red-hot Warriors did Curry drained 12 3-pointers on his way to 52 points to spark a Warriors win.

🚨 STEPH CURRY MASTERCLASS IN MEMPHIS 🚨



🍳 52 PTS

🍳 12 3PM

🍳 10 REB

🍳 8 AST

🍳 5 STL



A stellar performance from the Warriors superstar as he propels GSW to the #5 seed in the West! pic.twitter.com/fGYztIWpJu — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2025

That is Stephen Curry’s second 50-point game this season and the 15th of his career.

What he will care more about is the win, which moved the Warriors in front of the Grizzlies for fifth in the West. The 44-31 Warriors are now 17-5 since the Jimmy Butler trade and half-a-game ahead of the sixth-seed Grizzlies (and just one game ahead of the Timberwolves and Clippers at seeds seven and eight).

Jimmy Butler III added 27 for Golden State. Ja Morant led Memphis with 36.

The Grizzlies have lost four in a row and 7-of-8, and have yet to pick up a win for interim coach Tuomas Iisalo. Memphis is the struggling team in the middle of a conference with a lot of hot teams, and it feels more and more like the Grizzlies will slide back into the play-in.