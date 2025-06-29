Julius Randle, Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly agree to three-year, $100 million contract

Days after locking up big man Naz Reid with a contract extension, the Minnesota Timberwolves reportedly have done the same with Julius Randle.

The Timberwolves and Randle have agreed to a three-year, $100 million new contract, reports Shams Charania of ESPN. The third year is a player option. Randle is opting out of the $30.9 million he is owed for next season to sign this new deal (which is why this is not an extension), which keeps him at about the same pay level and with a couple more years of security.

Randle came over to Minnesota in the Karl-Anthony Towns trade and there was considerable skepticism around the league about Randle’s fit with his new team. While it took a while, he started playing well as a complementary player alongside Anthony Edwards and next to Rudy Gobert, taking over when matchups dictated. Randle averaged 18.7 points and 7.1 rebounds a game this past season, but more impressive was his consistently quick decision-making. When needed, Randle could return to the bully ball that is at the core of his game to get buckets.

Minnesota had a +8.2 net rating in the playoffs when Edwards, Randle and Gobert were on the court together. It was +8.4 when focusing on just Randle and Gobert.

With Reid and Randle in place, the Timberwolves will not have much room to operate under the luxury tax’s second apron.

Signing Randle and Reid means Nickeil Alexander-Walker will not be back with the Timberwolves — Minnesota can’t afford to bring all three back with raises. Alexander-Walker will be a free agent, likely making around the mid-level exception ($14.1 million next season). The Clippers, Pistons and Magic are the teams he’s been most linked to.

