Steve Kerr, Draymond Green have (another) argument, Green heads to locker room, does not play again

Instead of talking about how, on some nights — when everything clicks, like it did Monday against the Magic — the Warriors look like a team that can be a threat in the West, we are talking about this:

Steve Kerr and Draymond Green got into a heated argument on the bench early in the third quarter Monday night, with Green leaving and going straight to the locker room. Although he returned to the bench, he never got back into the game.

Draymond Green gets sent to the lockers after heated debate w coach Kerr. Barely played in the 2nd half. Video via: www.reddit.com/r/nba/commen... — MrBuckBuck (@mrbuckbucknba.bsky.social) 2025-12-23T05:37:22.903Z

Everything started at the 8:47 mark of the third quarter when Green turned the ball over, which led Golden State’s Quinten Post to commit a take foul. The Magic capitalized, with Desmond Bane knocking down the free throw and then Anthony Black hitting a turnaround jumper for a three-point possession. A frustrated Kerr called a timeout.

“We got into it, obviously,” Kerr said after the game, via Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area. “And I took the timeout because I thought we lost our focus there a little bit. And we had it out a little bit. And he made his decision to go back to the locker room to cool off.”

Kerr said everything else was private and he would not give more details. It was much the same playbook from Green and Stephen Curry postgame.

“Tempers spilled over,” Green said. “And I thought it was best that I get out of there. I didn’t think it was a situation where it was going to get better. So, it was best to remove myself.”

Why did Green think this latest in a long line of arguments with his coach would blow over? Because every other one has.

“We’ve been at this now for a long time,” Green said. “So, sometimes when you’re with people for a long time, there’s a level of comfort, and s--t happens. We move forward.”

Maybe it blows over, but it’s worth noting that the Warriors outscored the Magic 54-26 after Green left the game. That comes on the heels of a game in Phoenix where Golden State flipped a 10-point deficit into a lead without Green on the court, and the Warriors went on to get the win.

The argument overshadowed one of those nights when the Warriors don’t look like the 15-15 team they are, but show signs of being a threat in the West. Stephen Curry scored 26, Jimmy Butler 21, and the Warriors picked up a win over a quality Magic team.

