Report: Utah trading Collin Sexton, second-round pick to Charlotte for Jusuf Nurkic

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote
Syndication: USA TODAY
Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
D. Wayne Lukas death: Horse racing pays tribute to Hall of Fame trainer
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Caitlin Clark and Napheesa Collier chosen as captains of WNBA All-Star Game by fan vote
Syndication: USA TODAY
Hall of Fame horse trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a winner of 15 Triple Crown races, dies at 89

Top Clips

nbc_soc_usagoal2_250629.jpg
Rodriguez doubles USWNT’s lead over Ireland
nbc_golf_pga_padraigharrington_250629.jpg
Harrington: Had ‘right breaks’ at U.S. Senior Open
nbc_golf_pga_ussenioropenrd4hl_250629.jpg
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Senior Open, Final Round

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Report: Utah trading Collin Sexton, second-round pick to Charlotte for Jusuf Nurkic

  
Published June 29, 2025 04:23 PM

The Charlotte Hornets have LaMelo Ball under contract and just drafted Kon Knueppel. Now they are adding another ball handler to the backcourt.

The Utah Jazz are trading Collin Sexton and a 2030 second-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets for Jusuf Nurkic, a deal first reported by Shams Charania of ESPN and subsequently confirmed by other reports.

Sexton will make $19.2 million next season and is eligible for a veteran extension off his own contract, if Charlotte wants to lock him up long-term.

Charlotte has been looking for backup guard depth. They likely will start with Ball and Knueppel as the guards and Brandon Miller at the three (Miles Bridges is the four). Sexton comes in off the bench as a rock-solid combo guard who can play the one or the two behind the starters and fill in should injuries strike. It’s a quality pickup, and it’s not exactly clear why the Jazz needed to throw in a second-round pick to make this trade happen.

The Jazz are a rebuilding team that had a glut in the backcourt and just drafted Ace Bailey (a wing who can play the two guard) and Walter Clayton Jr. This trade clears out some minutes for those guys.

The Jazz are now deep at center (and in the frontcourt in general). Walker Kessler is the center of the future and the player who should start and get a lot of run at the five next season as the Jazz look for him to develop his game. He has Nurkic and Kyle Filipowski behind him, plus Collins can play some small-ball five if needed. Nurkic is on an expiring $19.4 million contract and could well be traded again before February’s deadline (if not much sooner).

Mentions
PHX_Nurkic_Jusuf.jpg Jusuf Nurkic UTA_Sexton_Collin.jpg Collin Sexton