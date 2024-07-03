Watch Victor Wembanyama put on show in pre-Olympics exhibition vs. Turkey

Around the globe, teams are gearing up for the Paris Olympics. For 24 of those squads, the next two weeks mean Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, where they are trying to earn one of four remaining spots in the Olympic tournament (Greece with Giannis Antetokounmpo looks good, Slovenia with Luka Doncic is going to need some big games to keep their hopes alive).

France is already in as the host nation — and its roster is stacked with a front line of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, plus NBA and high-level European talent all around them. France took on Turkey in an exhibition Wednesday — France won 96-46 and Wembanyama put on a show.

Although, this pass may have been Wembanyama’s most impressive play of the day.

WEMBY WITH THE 360 SPIN PASS TO GOBERT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/bCHnZo0Ryf — WembyMuse (@Wemby_Muse) July 3, 2024

The size and mobility of the Wembanyama and Gobert front line will be a problem for everyone in Paris.

Wemby-Gobert high-low for the first bucket of the game 👀



France-Turkey on the NBA App

➡️ https://t.co/hQElzPbbhd pic.twitter.com/BRhuv6P5SE — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2024

Wemby bucket.

Wemby block.



The reigning #KiaROY is doing it all!



France-Turkey on the NBA App

➡️ https://t.co/hQElzPaDrF pic.twitter.com/9nnVIkZ0O5 — NBA (@NBA) July 3, 2024

Although, maybe the best highlight of the day was the prank the rest of the team played on Wembanyama before the start of the game.