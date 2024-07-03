 Skip navigation
John Deere Classic - Previews
Sepp Straka took advantage of Tour’s signature events, but even he thinks they’re ‘less competitive’
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/aadozgoouxzelqrwrot3
Ranking the Contenders: Five-star Meleek Thomas
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
  • Rob Cassidy, Basketball Recruiting Director
    ,
MX RedBud 2023 Garrett Marchbanks 2 jumps in front of flag.JPG
2024 Motocross Round 5, RedBud by the numbers: Hunter Lawrence has the red plate, Jett Lawrence has momentum
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

nbc_golf_gc_spiethpresser_240703.jpg
Spieth: Fatherhood has changed what drives me
nbc_roto_rwbbrookslee_240703.jpg
Lee a prospect to ‘stash’ with Lewis injury
nbc_tf_ew_tfscience_240703.jpg
Ever Wonder: The science behind track and field

Watch Victor Wembanyama put on show in pre-Olympics exhibition vs. Turkey

  
Published July 3, 2024 05:17 PM
BASKET-FRANCE-PRESSER

French basketball player Victor Wembanyama looks on during a 5x5 France Olympics Basket Team Media Day in Paris, on June 27, 2024. France must avoid extremes in upcoming legislative elections, French basketball star Victor Wembanyama said on June 27, 2024, three days ahead of the first round of voting expected to be won by the far right. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

AFP via Getty Images

Around the globe, teams are gearing up for the Paris Olympics. For 24 of those squads, the next two weeks mean Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, where they are trying to earn one of four remaining spots in the Olympic tournament (Greece with Giannis Antetokounmpo looks good, Slovenia with Luka Doncic is going to need some big games to keep their hopes alive).

France is already in as the host nation — and its roster is stacked with a front line of Victor Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert, plus NBA and high-level European talent all around them. France took on Turkey in an exhibition Wednesday — France won 96-46 and Wembanyama put on a show.

Although, this pass may have been Wembanyama’s most impressive play of the day.

The size and mobility of the Wembanyama and Gobert front line will be a problem for everyone in Paris.

Although, maybe the best highlight of the day was the prank the rest of the team played on Wembanyama before the start of the game.

