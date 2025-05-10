Pat Riley says of Heat ‘I do think we do have to make changes.’ Might that mean Durant?

Last season was the emphatic and overly dramatic end of the Jimmy Butler era in Miami. Without him, the 37-win Heat fought through the play-in only to have Cleveland show Miami just how far away from being a threat in the East they actually are.

The Heat will not tear it down and rebuild, but change is coming, Heat president Pat Riley said in his end-of-season press conference.

“I do think we do have to make changes, Riley said. “There’s no doubt. There has to be some change.”

What changes? That’s not so easy to answer. This is not a team that is one move away from contending, unless that is a big and bold move. Miami would be one of the teams interested in Giannis Antetokounmpo if he asks for a trade out of Milwaukee, the Ringer’s Howard Beck said this week on the Zach Lowe Show. Having interest and being able to outbid other teams that would have interest — Beck mentioned the two New York and Los Angeles teams, plus Miami, and Houston might be in the mix as well — are two different things.

What about Kevin Durant? Miami, as well as Minnesota, are two teams expected to show interest in a Durant trade, Mark Stein and Jake Fischer reported at the Stein Line this week. Durant is a win-now player expected to work with the Suns to find a new home this offseason (and sign an extension with the new team). While Phoenix wants Houston to get into the mix, and the Rockets could use an elite shot creator to go with their young core, a league source told NBC Sports not to expect a Houston trade unless it is an absolute steal for them. That matches the buzz in league circles that Houston has a limited interest in Durant because he will be 37 next season and is not near the timeline of their young core.

For Miami to make a Durant trade, it would have to give up All-Star guard Tyler Herro, plus Duncan Robinson and another player, plus a pick or two, and a third team would need to be involved (or maybe four or more). It would be a complex trade to put together, and it’s fair to ask how much better the Heat would be at the end of the process. All of these moves would have to be done while keeping the Heat out of the luxury tax.

Or, Miami could make more incremental moves for next season with its eyes on the summer of 2026.

Whatever path the Heat take this summer, do not expect a slow rebuild.

“It’s a process, but I’m not going to deal with a long process. And nor is ownership,” Riley said.

