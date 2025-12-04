 Skip navigation
Watch Jamal Murray drop 52 on Pacers, leading Nuggets to win

  
Published December 4, 2025 11:27 AM

Jamal Murray had a reputation as a slow starter around the NBA, playing below his standards to start the season — which is why he has yet to make an All-Star team — but finding his groove as the season went on and being a force by the end of it.

This season, Murray came into camp in fifth gear and has never slowed down — just ask the Indiana Pacers, the team Murray dropped 52 points on Wednesday night.

“Keep shooting,” Murray told the Associated Press when asked what went through his mind as the shots continued to fall. “You’ve been doing this so long, there’s no need to oversimplify. Just playing, having fun, playing, having fun.”

“Just give him the ball,” said Bruce Brown (who had 14 points off the bench), referring to his thought process. “Get out of the, go to the corner. If he need me, I’ll be open, but I’ll give it right back to him and just let him work.”

That outing didn’t just lift the Nuggets to a road win in Indiana, it made history — the Pacers are the first team in the NBA to have three teammates put up 50+ point games in the first 21 games of the season.

The Nuggets needed the 131-121 win, having been stumbling of late, going 3-3 in their last six, with starters Gordon and Christian Braun out with injuries. Nikola Jokic had 24 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds for Denver.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 23 points on the night.

