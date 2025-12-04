Bucks players, coach Doc Rivers downplay buzz around Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors

Giannis Antetokounmpo was frustrated. Doc Rivers was frustrated. Bucks GM Jon Horst was frustrated. All the Bucks players were frustrated. Milwaukee went into training camp believing internally they could be a force in a down Eastern Conference this season, but there they were on Wednesday morning at 9-13, having not only lost four in a row while Antetokounmpo was out with a groin strain, but they had lost on Monday night with him to a struggling Wizards team.

That’s when the report dropped that Antetokounmpo and his agent would meet with Bucks management to discuss his future with the franchise. That report sparked countless conversations — from front offices around the league to media broadcasts to barstools in New York City — about what an Antetokounmpo trade might look like.

Wednesday night, the Bucks players, as well as Rivers, pushed back on all that talk on a number of fronts:

• The most impressive was a win without Antetokounmpo — who left the game with a calf strain two minutes in and now reportedly will be out 2-4 weeks — beating the top team in the East, the Detroit Pistons. That’s the Bucks’ best win of the season and met with Antetokounmpo’s approval, according to Bobby Portis.

“What’s so crazy is Giannis is the first person texting in the team group message, ‘Good job, fellas, way to get one,’” Portis said, via the Associated Press.

• Kevin Porter Jr. had maybe the best summation of where the Bucks locker room stands, seeing everything as outside noise until Antetokounmpo himself talks to the team, with the quote via Eric Nehm at The Athletic.

“I’ll just say this: There’s a lot of outside noise, that’s just what comes with it,” Porter said. “And Giannis does a great job of assuring (us) that he’s wanting to be here with this group specifically.

“So, we ain’t even worried about all the outside noise. That’s my brother and I’m sure if it was something he would come to us, but he’s with us and we’re gonna hold it down until he’s ready.”

• Before the reports of Antetokounmpo meeting with management even dropped, the Bucks players held a team meeting to talk about why they had not been playing up to their own standards and what needed to be done. Here is how Portis described it, via The Athletic.

“Just trying to keep guys’ minds right, keep guys together, that’s a big thing in the league,” Portis explained of the motive behind the meeting. “Obviously, everybody wants to get paid, everybody has different motives, whatever it is. Just making sure that we’re together, right? And then, most importantly, understanding that we have to get a win. No matter how we get it. If it’s ugly, if it’s good, if we’re knocking down shots, whatever it is, the most important thing was to win.”

The Bucks got the kind of win they needed on Wednesday night.

• Doc Rivers is maybe the best salesman among the current crop of NBA coaches, and he was selling the company line on Wednesday — but there is a truth in what he is saying. Here’s his full quote from pregame:

“I want to make it clear for the — I want to say one more time — for the 50th time, and clearly it’s not getting to one network, for sure, Giannis has never asked to be traded. Ever. I can’t make that more clear.”

Rivers also went on to say that if the Bucks turn things around and start winning games again, playing to their potential, all these questions will go away.

Rivers is not lying here. The Bucks are not going to trade Antetokounmpo until he formally asks to be traded, and he has yet to do that forcefully and directly. He did pressure the Bucks to talk to the Knicks late in this summer (August), but after the Knicks re-signed Mikal Bridges to an extension, taking him off the trade table until Feb. 1, 2026. Those talks went nowhere.

This is the first big question being asked around the league, according to sources NBC Sports has spoken with: Is Antetokounmpo going to formally, officially ask for a trade? He’s danced up to that line before, but never stepped over it and officially asked. He comes off as maybe wanting out but also not wanting to be the bad guy. When asked about his status, his response is always some version of what he said at this year’s training camp: “I want to be in a situation that I can win, and now I’m here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to wherever we can go.”

Until Antetokounmpo stops just rattling his sabers and actually makes a trade request (or, until he doesn’t sign an extension with the team next October when they can offer him a new max deal), the Bucks are going to try to find ways — including making moves at the February trade deadline — to improve the roster and win with him. The Bucks are all-in on Antetokounmpo until he tells them not to be.

• The other question being asked around the league is, if Antetokounmpo does request a trade, will the Bucks be willing to work with him and take less in return to get him where he wants to go (New York, presumably, but other teams like Miami or Golden State could be on a short list) or, are they going to take the best package regardless of where it sends the two-time MVP? Teams like Atlanta and San Antonio can put together offers far better than New York or the other reported preferred Antetokounmpo landing spots, should those teams decide to jump in and go after him. How would Antetokounmpo react if the Bucks worked out a trade with the Hawks or Spurs? Would this be like Antetokounmpo’s former teammate, Damian Lillard, who didn’t have Milwaukee on his trade list but was open to the idea once presented with the deal? Antetokounmpo has some leverage because he is under contract for one more season after this one and could tell a team he would not re-sign with them if they trade for him. Of course, that’s what Kawhi Leonard told Toronto, they traded for him anyway, won a ring, and then he left. There are teams that would sign up for that outcome.

• The Bucks’ current roster is going to ignore all that and focus instead on what matters most right now — winning games, so this becomes moot.