Giannis Antetokounmpo leaves Bucks game with right calf strain, undergoes MRI

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the talk of the NBA on Wednesday, but the reason he was on everyone’s lips Wednesday night was different and very concerning.

Antetokounmpo fell to the ground, grabbing his calf during the first quarter on Wednesday against the Pistons. He eventually was helped up, limped back to the locker room and did not return with what the Bucks said was a calf strain. Coach Doc Rivers said postgame that Antetokounmpo was undergoing an MRI but they did not believe he damaged his Achilles tendon.

The incident happened just a couple of minutes into the game. Antetokounmpo drove the baseline against Jalen Duren before finding AJ Green with a pass for a lay-up. Antetokounmpo started to run back up court, appeared to slip on a wet spot, fell, and then grabbed his calf. After the game, Rivers said he thought it was the contact with a Pacers defender when Antetokounmpo drove the baseline that caused the injury.

Giannis appeared to suffer a leg injury early in the game vs. Detroit. He was able to walk off on his own. pic.twitter.com/RYLETO8BjL — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 4, 2025

Antetokounmpo missed the 2024 playoffs due to a left calf strain.

This injury came on the day news leaked that Antetokounmpo and his agent met with the Bucks’ front office to discuss his future with the now 10-13 team (which beat the Pistons despite Antetokounmpo’s absence). That sparked rounds of Antetokounmpo trade talk both around the league and among fans. Rivers, for his part, said that there had been no conversations along those lines.

“Giannis has never asked to be traded — ever,” Rivers said, via the Associated Press. “I can’t make that more clear.”

That talk took a back seat on Wednesday night to concerns about Antetokounmpo’s health.