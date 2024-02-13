Watch Victor Wembanyama put up a triple-double with 10 blocks
After games like this, you can’t help but think: How good will Victor Wembanyama be in five years? Heck, how good is he going to be next year?
Wembanyama had a 27-point triple-double against the Raptors — with 10 blocks.
Wemby was elite on both ends and dropped a TRIPLE-DOUBLE in the Spurs' win against the Raptors 🌟— NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024
27 PTS
14 REB
10 BLK
This is the first triple-double INCLUSIVE of blocks since 01/22/21 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xy57UqNsA9
This clip is a perfect example of what Wembanyama’s presence does. The fear of him blocking the layup has Gradey Dick pulling the lay-up an missing it, then getting his own rebound he tries to shoot over Wemby and that does not go well.
Number 🔟 https://t.co/6SQ6aWylcj pic.twitter.com/gba9T7XXQW— San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 13, 2024
Devin Vassell added 25 points and six Spurs scored in double digits in the 122-99 win over the Raptors. Dick ended up with 18 points, while Scottie Barnes finished with seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Raptors shot 39.8% as a team on the night.