Watch Victor Wembanyama put up a triple-double with 10 blocks

After games like this, you can’t help but think: How good will Victor Wembanyama be in five years? Heck, how good is he going to be next year?

Wembanyama had a 27-point triple-double against the Raptors — with 10 blocks.

Wemby was elite on both ends and dropped a TRIPLE-DOUBLE in the Spurs' win against the Raptors 🌟



27 PTS

14 REB

10 BLK



This is the first triple-double INCLUSIVE of blocks since 01/22/21 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Xy57UqNsA9 — NBA (@NBA) February 13, 2024

This clip is a perfect example of what Wembanyama’s presence does. The fear of him blocking the layup has Gradey Dick pulling the lay-up an missing it, then getting his own rebound he tries to shoot over Wemby and that does not go well.

Devin Vassell added 25 points and six Spurs scored in double digits in the 122-99 win over the Raptors. Dick ended up with 18 points, while Scottie Barnes finished with seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Raptors shot 39.8% as a team on the night.