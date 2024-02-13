 Skip navigation
Watch Victor Wembanyama put up a triple-double with 10 blocks

  
Published February 13, 2024 12:51 AM
San Antonio Spurs v Toronto Raptors

TORONTO, CANADA - FEBRUARY 12: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs grabs a rebound from Bruce Brown #11 and Immanuel Quickley #5 of the Toronto Raptors in the second half of their NBA game at Scotiabank Arena on February 12, 2024 in Toronto, Canada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After games like this, you can’t help but think: How good will Victor Wembanyama be in five years? Heck, how good is he going to be next year?

Wembanyama had a 27-point triple-double against the Raptors — with 10 blocks.

This clip is a perfect example of what Wembanyama’s presence does. The fear of him blocking the layup has Gradey Dick pulling the lay-up an missing it, then getting his own rebound he tries to shoot over Wemby and that does not go well.

Devin Vassell added 25 points and six Spurs scored in double digits in the 122-99 win over the Raptors. Dick ended up with 18 points, while Scottie Barnes finished with seven points on 3-of-15 shooting. The Raptors shot 39.8% as a team on the night.

