Knicks reportedly focus search for new coach on available coaches such as Mike Brown, Taylor Jenkins

As the only remaining coaching vacancy, the Knicks feel no pressure to rush their decision on their next head coach, a sentiment echoed by Knicks broadcaster Mike Breen (in the video above) and other reports out of New York.

That hasn’t made the coaching search appear any less rudderless.

The Knicks’ plan — led by owner James Dolan — was to fire Tom Thibodeau (even though he took them to their first Eastern Conference Finals in a quarter century). That was it. Beyond that, things were a little more vague, as Sam Amick explored at The Athletic. The Knicks had a list of at least five currently employed coaches they checked in on — most notably Jason Kidd of Dallas — and in each case, they were rejected by the teams, which did not give permission to speak with their coaches.

That has the Knicks focusing on coaches not currently employed, Amick reports.

“League sources say there is an increased Knicks focus on two former coaches who don’t require permission to pursue: Mike Brown (last with the Sacramento Kings) and Taylor Jenkins (formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies). There could certainly be more names of (available) head coaches emerging soon, as a league source said the Knicks are planning on finalizing that list in the coming days. But Brown, in particular, profiles as an interesting option given the complicated nature of the Knicks’ inner circle.”

Brown has tight ties with William “Worldwide Wes” Wesley, the right hand of Knicks president Leon Rose and someone reportedly with the ear of Dolan. Brown coached the Cleveland Cavaliers to the Eastern Conference Finals in the LeBron James era, coached the Lakers, then with the Kings broke that franchise’s record 16-year playoff drought. He also interviewed for the Knicks job in 2000, when it went to Thibodeau.

Jenkins was the winningest coach in Grizzlies history before being fired with three weeks to go in the season (if the goal was to spark the team into playing better, that failed). He has a good reputation around the league.

How either of them plays with the fan base as an upgrade over Thibodeau... that would be something to watch.

Don’t expect New York to make its decision soon. The Knicks know they are the only remaining coaching vacancy and feel no pressure to make a move. This could drag out a while longer.

