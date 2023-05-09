Matthew Berry’s Dynasty Rookie Ranks: Bijan, JSN, Gibbs on top

The saying “There is no off-season” could not be more true for those of us in dynasty leagues. So, below you will find my PPR rookie dynasty rankings for both 1QB and Superflex leagues. This is how I would rank this class of rookies for dynasty/keeper purposes coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft. If you would like to see how I rank these players just for the 2023 season, you can check out my Top 100. My positional rankings will be coming out on Thursday.

There is no uniform or standard way to play dynasty, so as always adjust these rankings as needed to fit your specific league structure and scoring settings. For example, in shallower leagues, it’s generally better to focus on upside with early rookie picks whereas in a deeper league, floor becomes more important. Team context (by that I mean YOUR fantasy team) also plays a role in draft strategy. I currently have Michael Mayer, Kendre Miller and Marvin Mims Jr. back-to-back-to-back in my rankings. In that situation, it’s likely that your team needs could play a role in which player you choose to draft. Are you deep at RB but desperate for a TE? Then Mayer is your guy. And so on. But don’t get too crazy about this. Player value changes all the time which means so do your team needs. Like, I wouldn’t recommend taking Zach Charbonnet over Jordan Addison just because you need a RB since the gap between those two players in my rankings is much more significant.

These ranks will continue to be updated as we get closer to August and depth charts change. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on?

Matthew Berry’s Dynasty 1QB Rookie Ranks

Matthew Berry’s Dynasty Superflex Rookie Ranks