2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
2023 NFL Futures Best Bets: George Pickens
Chicago Cubs acquire Jeimer Candelario in a trade with the Washington Nationals
Brewers acquire outfielder Mark Canha as Mets continue to deal veterans before trade deadline

Kjerstad could make fantasy impact if called up
Matz has fantasy upside as a spot starter
Rosario holds little fantasy value after trade

Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Matthew Berry's Dynasty Rookie Ranks: Bijan, JSN, Gibbs on top

  
Published May 9, 2023
Bijan Robinson

Bijan Robinson

The saying “There is no off-season” could not be more true for those of us in dynasty leagues. So, below you will find my PPR rookie dynasty rankings for both 1QB and Superflex leagues. This is how I would rank this class of rookies for dynasty/keeper purposes coming out of the 2023 NFL Draft. If you would like to see how I rank these players just for the 2023 season, you can check out my Top 100. My positional rankings will be coming out on Thursday.

There is no uniform or standard way to play dynasty, so as always adjust these rankings as needed to fit your specific league structure and scoring settings. For example, in shallower leagues, it’s generally better to focus on upside with early rookie picks whereas in a deeper league, floor becomes more important. Team context (by that I mean YOUR fantasy team) also plays a role in draft strategy. I currently have Michael Mayer, Kendre Miller and Marvin Mims Jr. back-to-back-to-back in my rankings. In that situation, it’s likely that your team needs could play a role in which player you choose to draft. Are you deep at RB but desperate for a TE? Then Mayer is your guy. And so on. But don’t get too crazy about this. Player value changes all the time which means so do your team needs. Like, I wouldn’t recommend taking Zach Charbonnet over Jordan Addison just because you need a RB since the gap between those two players in my rankings is much more significant.

These ranks will continue to be updated as we get closer to August and depth charts change. Until then, take a look and tell me what you think. Who am I too high on? Who am I too low on? In the meantime, be sure to check out Fantasy Football Happy Hour every week wherever you get your podcasts, on the NFL on NBC YouTube page and on Peacock, of course.

Matthew Berry’s Dynasty 1QB Rookie Ranks

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Bijan RobinsonRBATL
2Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
3Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
4Anthony RichardsonQBIND
5Jordan AddisonWRMIN
6Quentin JohnstonWRLAC
7Zay FlowersWRBAL
8Dalton KincaidTEBUF
9Bryce YoungQBCAR
10C.J. StroudQBHOU
11Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
12Michael MayerTELV
13Kendre MillerRBNO
14Marvin Mims Jr.WRDEN
15Jayden ReedWRGB
16Jonathan MingoWRCAR
17Devon AchaneRBMIA
18Sam LaPortaTEDET
19Rashee RiceWRKC
20Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
21Jalin HyattWRNYG
22Roschon JohnsonRBCHI
23Luke MusgraveTEGB
24Josh DownsWRIND
25Tank BigsbyRBJAC
26Cedric TillmanWRCLE
27Will LevisQBTEN
28Nathaniel DellWRHOU
29Chase BrownRBCIN
30Hendon HookerQBDET

Matthew Berry’s Dynasty Superflex Rookie Ranks

RANKPLAYERPOSTEAM
1Bijan RobinsonRBATL
2Anthony RichardsonQBIND
3Bryce YoungQBCAR
4C.J. StroudQBHOU
5Jaxon Smith-NjigbaWRSEA
6Jahmyr GibbsRBDET
7Jordan AddisonWRMIN
8Quentin JohnstonWRLAC
9Zay FlowersWRBAL
10Dalton KincaidTEBUF
11Zach CharbonnetRBSEA
12Michael MayerTELV
13Will LevisQBTEN
14Kendre MillerRBNO
15Marvin Mims Jr.WRDEN
16Jayden ReedWRGB
17Jonathan MingoWRCAR
18Devon AchaneRBMIA
19Sam LaPortaTEDET
20Rashee RiceWRKC
21Hendon HookerQBDET
22Tyjae SpearsRBTEN
23Jalin HyattWRNYG
24Roschon JohnsonRBCHI
25Luke MusgraveTEGB
26Josh DownsWRIND
27Tank BigsbyRBJAC
28Cedric TillmanWRCLE
29Nathaniel DellWRHOU
30Chase BrownRBCIN