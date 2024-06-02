 Skip navigation
Syndication: The Enquirer
Waiver Wire Watch: TJ Friedl returns, Matt Vierling gets hot
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Brody Malone wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title in return from injury

Top Clips

oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit
oly_gria_malonefull_240601.jpg
Malone rises above injury to win national title
oly_gria_richard_240601.jpg
Richard soars to second at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Syndication: The Enquirer
Waiver Wire Watch: TJ Friedl returns, Matt Vierling gets hot
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Brody Malone wins U.S. all-around gymnastics title in return from injury

oly_gria_malonebestscores_240601.jpg
Malone on rings, parallel bars aides title pursuit
oly_gria_malonefull_240601.jpg
Malone rises above injury to win national title
oly_gria_richard_240601.jpg
Richard soars to second at U.S. Championships

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Par 4 16th reduced to 239 yards in final round of U.S. Women’s Open

  
Published June 2, 2024 09:46 AM

After all the bogeys, doubles and “others” through three rounds, it could be a late birdie – or an eagle – that determines the U.S. Women’s Open.

The USGA revealed ahead of Sunday’s final round that the par-4 16th at Lancaster Country Club would play to 239 yards. It has played to 340, 351 and 342 yards, respectively, through the first three rounds.

The dogleg left hole has multiple bunkers on the left-hand side, including one guarding the green. It also has another greenside bunker on the right-hand side. The Sunday pin will be 19 yards on and 8 yards to the right.

Here’s another visual, earlier this year, of the 16th hole:

It has a cumulative scoring average of 4.132 through three rounds and has played as the 15th toughest hole with 28 birdies, compared to 128 bogeys.