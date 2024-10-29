2025 Tour de France, Tour de France Femmes routes unveiled

The routes for the 2025 Tour de France and Tour de France Femmes were announced Tuesday in Paris.

The 21-stage men’s Tour from July 5-27 covers 2,062 miles and, for the first time since 2020, will be held entirely in France. The last three Tours started in Spain, Italy and Denmark.

The Tour starts in the north and is highlighted by a 16th-stage climb of Mont Ventoux, one of cycling’s iconic peaks. It is one of three summit finishes in the Tour’s last week. The Tour last visited Mont Ventoux in 2021 and last had a summit finish at its observatory in 2013.

There will also be two individual time trials -- a flat, 21-mile stage 5 and a mountainous, 6.8-mile stage 13. The latter will be the shortest time trial since the prologue in 2012 and the shortest time trial outside of an opening stage since 1977.

The 2025 Tour marks the 50th anniversary of the first Tour to finish on Paris’ Champs-Élysées and the 50th anniversary of the polka-dot and white jerseys awarded to the top climber and best young rider, respectively.

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar is expected to bid for a fourth Tour title, which would tie Chris Froome for fifth place on the all-time list behind four men who won five Tours.

The Tour de France Femmes, from July 26-Aug. 3, increases from eight stages in 2024 to nine for the first time in its fourth edition in 2025.

The 723-mile Tour starts in Brittany and ends with two mountain stages, including a summit finish on the penultimate day at the Col de la Madeleine, an 11.5-mile climb with an average gradient of 8.1%.

Poland’s Katarzyna Niewiadoma won the 2024 Tour after Dutch riders Annemiek van Vleuten and Demi Vollering won the first two editions.

2025 Tour de France Route

2025 Tour de France Femmes Route