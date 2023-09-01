 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Caroline Wozniacki beats Petra Kvitova at the US Open shortly after coming out of retirement
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Minnesota rallies late to beat Nebraska 13-10 and ruin Rhule’s debut
Portland Classic - Round One
Nelly Korda part of group chasing Perrine Delacour in Portland

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_portlandclassicrd1hl_230831.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_big10_pennstatecomp_230901.jpg
Penn State players, coach go deep with NBC
nbc_roto_rfs_ridley_230831.jpg
Ridley should be Jaguars’ number one target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Tennis: US Open
Caroline Wozniacki beats Petra Kvitova at the US Open shortly after coming out of retirement
NCAA Football: Nebraska at Minnesota
Minnesota rallies late to beat Nebraska 13-10 and ruin Rhule’s debut
Portland Classic - Round One
Nelly Korda part of group chasing Perrine Delacour in Portland

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_portlandclassicrd1hl_230831.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 1
nbc_big10_pennstatecomp_230901.jpg
Penn State players, coach go deep with NBC
nbc_roto_rfs_ridley_230831.jpg
Ridley should be Jaguars’ number one target

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Alcaraz winning and watching at US Open, where big names are falling in Djokovic’s side of the draw

  
Published September 1, 2023 12:49 AM
Tennis: US Open

Aug 31, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits to Lloyd Harris of South Africa on day four of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK — Carlos Alcaraz loves the morning-to-midnight action of Grand Slam tennis, saying he spends all day checking the scores.

Then he already knows his side of the U.S. Open draw has grown significantly tougher than Novak Djokovic’s.

The defending champion beat Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 (4) Thursday night to reach the third round, where most of the top players in his half of the bracket remain.

The second-seeded Djokovic’s bottom half of the draw has already seen losses by No. 4 Holger Rune, No. 5 Casper Ruud and No. 7 Stefanos Tsitsipas. While some players say they focus only on themselves, the 20-year-old Alcaraz is aware of what’s happening all around him.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s in the top part or the bottom part (of the draw), I’m following all the results,” Alcaraz said.

Ninth-seeded Taylor Fritz and No. 10 Frances Tiafoe, who lost to Alcaraz in the 2022 U.S. Open semifinals, are the only other top-10 seeds left in the bottom half of the draw. The top half still includes No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, No. 6 Jannik Sinner, No. 8 Andrey Rublev and No. 12 Alexander Zverev, the runner-up three years ago in Flushing Meadows.

Alcaraz would be ready for any of them if he plays as well as he did against Harris, when he broke serve five times, the final one to quickly recover after falling behind 4-2 in the third set.

“I think I played great, a great match,” Alcaraz said.

Next up is No. 26 Dan Evans of Britain on Saturday. Alcaraz has won both previous meetings, including earlier this season in Barcelona.

“He’s a really tough player. Good serve-and-volley, good net game,” Alcaraz said. “It’s going to be really tough. I will play my best. I will have to return very, very well if I want to win that match.”