Broncos vs. Saints prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

Sean Payton returns to New Orleans for the first time since stepping down as the Saints’ Head Coach Thursday Night when the Denver Broncos head to Bourbon Street to take on the Saints.

Both teams lost divisional games this past weekend. Denver saw its modest three-game win streak snapped by the LA Chargers 26-16 while New Orleans lost its 4th straight 51-27 to Tampa. It could come down to a moribund Broncos’ offense taking on a Saints’ defense that was gashed for 277 yards rushing and 325 yards passing in their loss to the Bucs.

The Broncos’ struggles on offense center on their rookie quarterback, Bo Nix. He struggled Sunday against Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers throwing for but 216 yards completing just 57.6% of his passes. The rookie has started every game this season for the Broncos and has shown moments of growth but consistently has struggled to get Denver into the endzone. Meanwhile, Spencer Rattler made his first career start Sunday in place of the injured Derek Carr for the Saints. The rookie out of South Carolina led New Orleans to 27 points in the 2nd quarter but the other three quarters were goose eggs.

Fun Fact: The last time these teams met was in 2020. New Orleans won the game 31-3. It was during COVID and the Broncos had no quarterbacks who were cleared to play due to COVID-19 protocols. Denver was forced to play Practice Squad WR Kendall Hinton at quarterback.

Lets dive into the matchup and search for value and a couple sweats keeping in mind each side is slated to start rookies under center.

Game Details and How to watch Broncos @ Saints

Date: Thursday, October 17, 2024

Thursday, October 17, 2024 Time: 8:15PM EST

8:15PM EST Site: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome City: New Orleans, LA

New Orleans, LA TV/Streaming: Amazon PV

Game odds for Broncos @ Saints

The latest odds as of Monday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Broncos (-110), New Orleans Saints (-110)

Denver Broncos (-110), New Orleans Saints (-110) Spread: Saints -1

Saints -1 Total: 37.5

This line opened Denver -1 but has flipped quickly. The Total says the books think the rookie quarterbacks will struggle to score points in this one.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Some games you just bet on the better coaching staff and Sean Payton and his staff are just better than Dennis Allen and his team in both preparing the troops for a game and adjusting in-game. This is Sean Payton 1st time back in the Bayou since resigning from the Saints a few years ago. He will have Denver ready to go Sunday. Take the points.

Denver Broncos and New Orleans Saints Betting Trends and Statistics

The Broncos have allowed 9 sacks this season and the Saints have sacked opposing QBs 15 times this season.

The Saints have allowed 10 sacks this season and the Broncos have sacked opposing QBs 22 times this season.

Denver is 4-2 ATS and 3-3 to the OVER this season.

New Orleans is 1-3 ATS and 2-2 to the OVER during this 4-game losing streak.

Sean Payton’s teams as an underdog since 1990 have covered 61% of the time.

Quarterback matchup for Broncos @ Saints

Denver: Bo Nix – the rookie has started each of Denver’s 6 games throwing for 1,082 yards including 5 TDs. Has also thrown 5 INTs.

Bo Nix – the rookie has started each of Denver’s 6 games throwing for 1,082 yards including 5 TDs. Has also thrown 5 INTs. New Orleans: Spencer Rattler – the rookie debuted this past Sunday and completed 22 of 40 passes for 243 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs.

Broncos and Saints injury update

Denver CB Patrick Surtain (concussion) left Sunday’s game early and did not return. He is questionable for this weekend.

Denver RT Alex Palczewski (undisclosed) is listed as OUT for this Sunday.

New Orleans WR Chris Olave (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

New Orleans QB Derek Carr (oblique) is OUT for Sunday’s game.

New Orleans C Lucas Patrick (undisclosed) is listed as OUT for this Sunday.

New Orleans RG Cesar Ruiz (undisclosed) is listed as OUT for this Sunday.

