Chiefs vs. 49ers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

The Kansas City Chiefs will face the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday at 4:25 PM ET at Levi’s Stadium. Both teams couldn’t have started the season differently. The Chiefs are 5-0 while the 49ers sit at 3-3.

Despite the differences in their records, the two teams have one glaring similarity. They both have been riddled with injuries. For the Chiefs, they have already lost Isiah Pacheco and Rashee Rice to the IR and WR Hollywood Brown has yet to step on the field.

The most significant injury the 49ers have faced so far this season comes from last year’s Offensive Player of the Year, Christian McCaffery.

These two teams last met in the Super Bowl in 2020, where the Chiefs emerged victorious. Historically, this matchup has been closely contested, with the Chiefs holding a 6-5 advantage over the 49ers.

Game details and how to watch Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers live on Sunday afternoon

· Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

· Time: 4:25 PM ET

· Site: Levi’s Stadium

· City: Santa Clara, CA

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Kansas City Chiefs (+105), San Francisco 49ers (-125)

· Spread: 49ers -2

· Total: 47

Given the Chief’s injuries, the line opened as a pick ‘em but has moved in favor of the 49ers.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing 49ers -2:

“The 49ers’ get the advantage of playing this one at home against a severely banged-up Chiefs team. With the Chiefs entering this one 5-0, it’s a great sell high spot for sports bettors.”

Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Chiefs have covered 15 of their last 18 as a road underdog.

· The 49ers are 3-7 against the spread in their last 10 games.

· The Chiefs have won their last five games as an underdog.

· The 49ers are 12-6 in their last 18 games.

Quarterback Matchup for Kansas City Chiefs @ San Francisco 49ers

· Chiefs: Patrick Mahomes has thrown for 1,2355 yards, 6 TDs, and 6 INTs.

· 49ers: Brock Purdy has thrown for 1,629 yards, 9 TDs, and 4 INTs.

Kansas City & San Francisco Player News & Injuries

Chiefs:

o WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (hamstring) is questionable

o WR Hollywood Brown (shoulder) is on the IR

o WR Rashee Rice (knee) is on the IR

o RB Isiah Pacheco (fibula) is on the IR

49ers:

o WR Ricky Pearsall (chest) is on the NF-IR

o K Matthew Right (shoulder) is questionable

o WR Deebo Samuel Sr. (calf) is questionable

o RB Jordan Mason (shoulder) is questionable

o Christian McCaffery (calf/Achilles) is on the IR

Expert picks & predictions for Kansas City @ San Francisco

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Chiefs @ 49ers:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Chiefs against the spread

· Game Total: NBC Sports is leaning slightly towards a play on the Total OVER 47.5 points.

