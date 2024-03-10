 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Simone Manuel posts another statement swim to end Tyr Pro Series meet
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Signature style: API showing what Tour wants in elite events
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Chandler Smith scores second career victory

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrence_240309.jpg
Jett ‘super pumped’ to go back-to-back in 450SX
nbc_smx_tomvialleintvv2_240309.jpg
Vialle scores second-straight 250SX win in Round 9
nbc_wcbk_clarkptsast_240309.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TYR Pro Swim Series Westmont - Day 3
Simone Manuel posts another statement swim to end Tyr Pro Series meet
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard - Round Three
Signature style: API showing what Tour wants in elite events
NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811.com Every Dig. Every Time. 200
Phoenix Xfinity results: Chandler Smith scores second career victory

Top Clips

nbc_smx_jettlawrence_240309.jpg
Jett ‘super pumped’ to go back-to-back in 450SX
nbc_smx_tomvialleintvv2_240309.jpg
Vialle scores second-straight 250SX win in Round 9
nbc_wcbk_clarkptsast_240309.jpg
Highlights: Iowa’s Clark torches Michigan

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Coco Gauff rallies just in time, advances in third-set tiebreaker at Indian Wells

  
Published March 9, 2024 09:08 PM
Tennis: BNP Paribas Open-Day 6

Mar 9, 2024; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Coco Gauff (USA) reacts after winning a point in her second round match against Clara Burel (FRA) during the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Hui-USA TODAY Sports

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. (AP) — Coco Gauff rallied just in time to avoid an early exit from the BNP Paribas Open, edging Clara Burel 2-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Saturday.

The U.S. Open women’s champion trailed 4-0 and then 5-2 in her opening match in the tournament, leaving her a game away from becoming the second top American upset by Burel this year. The No. 47-ranked player from France beat No. 5 Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Australian Open.

The third-seeded Gauff advanced to face Lucia Bronzetti in the third round. The Italian knocked off No. 32 Anhelina Kalinina 6-3, 6-4.

Novak Djokovic was in action later Saturday in his first match at Indian Wells since 2019. The 24-time Grand Slam singles champion was bidding to join Rafael Nadal as the only players to win 400 matches in Masters 1000 series events.

The top-ranked Djokovic is a five-time champion at Indian Wells.

No. 28 Cam Norrie, the 2021 champion at Indian Wells, swept past Lorenzo Sonego 6-4, 6-4. No. 14 Ugo Humbert and No. 21 Adrian Mannarino both advanced, while Arthur Fils, another Frenchman, ousted No. 23 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4.

Emma Raducanu, another past U.S. Open women’s champion, reached the third round when No. 30-seeded Dayana Yastremska had to retire after Raducanu had taken a 4-0 lead.