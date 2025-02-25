 Skip navigation
Former PGA Tour rookie of the year, who has just one start in last 20 months, set for return

  
Published February 25, 2025 11:57 AM

Aaron Wise is set to return to professional golf this week.

The 28-year-old Wise, who hasn’t played since last year’s Puerto Rico Open almost a year ago, is in the field for the Korn Ferry Tour’s 118 Visa Argentina Open, which begins Thursday at the Jockey Club in Buenos Aires.

Wise, the 2018 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, finished 13th in the FedExCup in 2022, but that next spring he withdrew from the Masters, citing mental-health struggles.

“Regretfully I am withdrawing from the Masters today,” Wise wrote on an Instagram story. “Golf is just as much a mental game as it is one of physical skill, and the mental piece of it has been a struggle for me recently. I don’t take the significance of playing at Augusta lightly, but I know that I need to take some time away to focus on my mental health so I can get back to competing at a level I am proud of. This hurts but it’s needed. See you all soon.”

Wise returned later that season at the Byron Nelson, which he won in 2018 for his first PGA Tour title, and tied for 50th. But after three missed cuts, at the PGA, RBC Canadian Open and U.S. Open, he shut it down for the rest of the season.

Last year’s Puerto Rico Open was Wise’s lone start last year, and he shot 76-70 to miss the cut.

He still has 26 starts remaining on his PGA Tour major medical extension.