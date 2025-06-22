 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Boston Red Sox at San Francisco Giants
Rafael Devers hits first home run for Giants against former team Red Sox
PGA: Travelers Championship - Third Round
Back in Travelers contention, Keegan Bradley’s odds of being Ryder Cup playing captain shrink
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Third Round
Minjee Lee shoots spectacular 69 in aggressive winds, leads KPMG Women’s PGA by four

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Round 3

June 21, 2025 09:09 PM
Watch the best moments from the third round of the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Fields Ranch East in Frisco, Texas.

nbc_golf_jtfootjoy_250612.jpg
02:03
JT reflects on advancement of golf footwear

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_championshighlights_250621.jpg
01:17
HLs: 2025 Kaulig Companies Championship, Round 3
leethumbnailswap.jpg
04:05
Lee’s 3 under KPMG Women’s Round 3 ‘remarkable’
nbc_golf_kpmgthompson_250621.jpg
01:13
Thompson proud of resolve after ‘nightmare’ start
nbc_golf_tommysoundandreax_250621.jpg
03:38
Fleetwood showing full game as he seeks first win
nbc_golf_courseconditions_250621.jpg
10:28
Intense winds test KPMG Women’s field in Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_v2_250621.jpg
09:57
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Pocono on The CW
nbc_imsa_lamborace1_250621.jpg
19:59
Highlights: Lamborghini Super Trofeo, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgkordaintv_250621.jpg
01:16
Korda honest on Saturday wind: ‘It’s so brutal’
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_imsa_sixhoursqual_250621.jpg
15:40
Qualifying highlights: Six Hours of The Glen
nbc_nas_poconoqualifier_v2_250621.jpg
08:07
Qualifying Highlights: Cup Series at Pocono
nbc_golf_thompsontb_250621.jpg
01:41
Lexi’s Round 3 starts with unsightly triple bogey
nbc_imsa_mpcesses120_250621.jpg
22:25
HLs: Michelin Pilot Challenge, Watkins Glen
nbc_golf_kpmgdiscussion_250621.jpg
09:42
Unpacking ‘brutal’ course setup at PGA Frisco
nbc_imsa_porscherace_1and2_250621.jpg
21:16
Highlights: Porsche Carrera Cup at Watkins Glen
nbc_horse_jamesdoylewin_jubilee_250621.jpg
10:16
Lazzat wins Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes
nbc_golf_justinthomasgc_250620.jpg
05:17
Thomas using ‘creativity’ to fuel Travelers rise
nbc_golf_scottieschefflersegmentv2_250620.jpg
03:47
Scheffler enters Travelers Round 3 in good shape
nbc_golf_lpga_kpmgrd2hl_250620.jpg
14:10
HLs: 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_lexithompson_250620.jpg
07:12
‘Watch out’ for Thompson after impressive Round 2
nbc_nas_poconoraceway_250620.jpg
15:15
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Pocono
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_roto_rice_250620.jpg
01:29
Evaluating Rice’s fantasy value for 2025
nbc_roto_kelce_250620.jpg
01:25
Kelce’s snap count may be similar to last season
nbc_roto_campbell_256020.jpg
01:32
What’s next for demoted Red Sox prospect Campbell?
nbc_roto_fuentes_250620.jpg
01:41
Fair to ‘dream on’ Braves’ young starter Fuentes