How to Watch 2025 WWE Royal Rumble: Streaming info for February 1, match card, history

WrestleMania is the centerpiece of the WWE calendar, but it wouldn’t be nearly as special without the annual Royal Rumble event setting the tone. The Royal Rumble is where WrestleMania dreams begin, as the winner of the traditional 30-person match earns the right for a championship match at the biggest annual event in the pro wrestling world.

The 2025 edition of the Royal Rumble carries extra significance, as it marks the beginning of John Cena’s farewell tour. This will be Cena’s final Royal Rumble match as he attempts to win what would be a record 17th world championship in WWE. He’s won the men’s Royal Rumble match twice before, but he’s 12 years removed from his last victory in the event.

And then there’s CM Punk, who has long aspired to headline a WrestleMania. At 46 years old, the clock is ticking for him to make that dream come true. Obviously we can’t sleep on Roman Reigns as a threat, as he arguably had the most dominant run as champion in company history. Other notable contenders in this truly stacked field include Seth “Freakin’” Rollins, Drew McIntyre, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Bron Breakker. It should be a ton of fun.

The women’s Royal Rumble match has plenty of star power in its own right, headlined by the return of Charlotte Flair. Flair holds the record with six championship reigns and is looking to add another title to her resume. Bayley, who won last year’s Royal Rumble, will also participate in the event along with former champions Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Bianca Belair, and IYO SKY. We’ll almost certainly see some surprises among the field, as well.

As for who the winner of the men’s Royal Rumble match may target for WrestleMania, the undisputed WWE championship will be on the line in a ladder match between former friends Cody Rhodes (champion) and Kevin Owens. This is the culmination of a months-long feud with multiple matchups and plenty of brawls.

The first matchup came at WWE Bash in Berlin on August 31 of last year, as Rhodes successfully defended his championship against Owens when the pair were still on friendly terms. The relationship turned sour after Rhodes agreed to partner with Roman Reigns, who had previously led a Bloodline group which ran roughshod over WWE and punished Owens along the way. In an off-air moment which went viral, Owens attacked Rhodes in the parking lot after WWE Bad Blood in October.

This led to another championship match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event in December, where Rhodes was victorious after using his “Cross Rhodes” finisher to Owens on a steel chair. After the event went off the air, Owens attacked Rhodes with a package piledriver and walked away with the “Winged Eagle” championship, a throwback edition of the WWE championship which was brought back for the return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event. Both belts will hang above the ring at the Royal Rumble and we’ll finally get a decisive end to this red-hot rivalry.

How to Watch WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Date: Saturday, February 1

Time: 7 PM EST

TV Network: Peacock

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis, Indiana

What are the matches for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble?

Undisputed WWE Championship Ladder Match

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

Men’s Royal Rumble match

Confirmed participants:

John Cena

CM Punk

Seth “Freakin’” Rollins

Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre

Logan Paul

Sami Zayn

Penta

Shinsuke Nakamura

Bron Breakker

Chad Gable

Rey Mysterio

Women’s Royal Rumble match

Confirmed participants:

Bayley

Liv Morgan

Charlotte Flair

Nia Jax

Bianca Belair

Naomi

Lyra Valkyria

Raquel Rodriguez

IYO SKY

Ivy Nile

WWE Tag Team Championships - 2 out of 3 Falls Match

#DIY (C) vs. Motor City Machine Guns

What are the rules for the Royal Rumble match?

The traditional Royal Rumble match consists of 30 superstars. The match begins with two participants in the ring. Every 90 seconds, another superstar will join the match. Eliminations occur when a superstar is thrown over the top rope and both of their feet touch the floor. The superstars battle until one participant remains in the ring.

What does the winner of the Royal Rumble get?

The winner of the traditional Royal Rumble match gets to challenge the champion of their choice at WrestleMania, which will take place this year in Las Vegas as part of a two-night event from April 19-20.

Who has lasted the longest in the Royal Rumble?

Gunther set the record for the longest time spent in a traditional Royal Rumble match when he lasted one hour, 11 minutes and 40 seconds in 2023. Cody Rhodes eventually outlasted him for the victory.

Note: Daniel Bryan lasted one hour, 16 minutes and five seconds in the “Greatest Royal Rumble” as part of a 50-man field in 2018. Braun Strowman would go on to win the match.

Bayley holds the record for the longest time spent in a women’s Royal Rumble match, as she lasted one hour, three minutes and three seconds as the winner in 2024.

Who has the most eliminations in a single Royal Rumble?

Brock Lesnar set the record for a traditional Royal Rumble match with 12 eliminations in 2020. Braun Strowman also eliminated 12 participants in the Greatest Royal Rumble event in 2018.

