How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: TV, live stream, schedule, stages and more

The 2023 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 26 and runs through Sunday, September 17 on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the event.

This year marks the 78th edition of La Vuelta which will cover approximately 3,153.8 km. The route, composed of 21 stages, begins in Barcelona, passes through Andorra, France, and Spain and ends in Madrid.

The 2023 Vuelta a España features 4 flat stages, 2 flat stages with high-altitude finales, 6 hilly stages, 7 mountain stages, 1 team trial and 1 individual time-trial stage. Riders will have a total of 2 rest days on Monday, September 4 and Monday, September 11. See below for an official map of the route.

Competition in this year’s event includes the defending Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel, two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, three-time Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic, and top American Sepp Kuss.

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change



EVENT DATE TIME WHERE TO WATCH Stage 1 Aug 26 12:50pm Peacock | CNBC Stage 2 Aug 27 8:50am Peacock | CNBC Stage 3 Aug 28 8:50am Peacock Stage 4 Aug 29 8:50am Peacock Stage 5 Aug 30 8:50am Peacock Stage 6 Aug 31 8:50am Peacock Stage 7 Sept 1 8:50am Peacock Stage 8 Sept 2 8:50am Peacock | CNBC Stage 9 Sept 3 8:50am Peacock | CNBC Stage 10 Sept 5 8:50am Peacock Stage 11 Sept 6 8:50am Peacock Stage 12 Sept 7 8:50am Peacock Stage 13 Sept 8 7:40am Peacock Stage 14 Sept 9 9:00am Peacock | CNBC Stage 15 Sept 10 8:50am Peacock | CNBC Stage 16 Sept 12 8:40am Peacock Stage 17 Sept 13 8:50am Peacock Stage 18 Sept 14 6:35am Peacock Stage 19 Sept 15 8:50am Peacock Stage 20 Sept 16 5:45am Peacock | CNBC Stage 21 Sept 17 11:05am Peacock | CNBC

2023 Vuelta a España Route:

How can I watch the 2023 Vuelta a España and other cycling events on Peacock

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:



New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.

Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.

Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.

The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.

Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.

Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.