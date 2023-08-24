How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: TV, live stream, schedule, stages and more
The 2023 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 26 and runs through Sunday, September 17 on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the event.
This year marks the 78th edition of La Vuelta which will cover approximately 3,153.8 km. The route, composed of 21 stages, begins in Barcelona, passes through Andorra, France, and Spain and ends in Madrid.
The 2023 Vuelta a España features 4 flat stages, 2 flat stages with high-altitude finales, 6 hilly stages, 7 mountain stages, 1 team trial and 1 individual time-trial stage. Riders will have a total of 2 rest days on Monday, September 4 and Monday, September 11. See below for an official map of the route.
Competition in this year’s event includes the defending Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel, two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, three-time Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic, and top American Sepp Kuss.
How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España:
*All times are listed as ET and subject to change
|EVENT
|DATE
|TIME
|WHERE TO WATCH
|Stage 1
|Aug 26
|12:50pm
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 2
|Aug 27
|8:50am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 3
|Aug 28
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 4
|Aug 29
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 5
|Aug 30
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 6
|Aug 31
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 7
|Sept 1
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 8
|Sept 2
|8:50am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 9
|Sept 3
|8:50am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 10
|Sept 5
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 11
|Sept 6
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 12
|Sept 7
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 13
|Sept 8
|7:40am
|Peacock
|Stage 14
|Sept 9
|9:00am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 15
|Sept 10
|8:50am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 16
|Sept 12
|8:40am
|Peacock
|Stage 17
|Sept 13
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 18
|Sept 14
|6:35am
|Peacock
|Stage 19
|Sept 15
|8:50am
|Peacock
|Stage 20
|Sept 16
|5:45am
|Peacock | CNBC
|Stage 21
|Sept 17
|11:05am
|Peacock | CNBC
2023 Vuelta a España Route:
😍 El mapa de #LaVuelta23 😍— La Vuelta (@lavuelta) January 10, 2023
😍 Here's the official route of #LaVuelta23! 😍 pic.twitter.com/BOAHgsrxOl
