How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España: TV, live stream, schedule, stages and more

  
Published August 24, 2023 09:09 AM
Vuelta a Espana

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Valerio Conti of Italy and UAE Team Emirates / Eros Capecchi of Italy and Team Deceuninck-QuickStep / Steve Morabito of Switzerland and Team Groupama-FDJ / Luis León Sánchez of Spain and Astana Pro Team / Peloton / Madrid Town Hall / Plaza Cibeles / during the 74th Tour of Spain 2019, Stage 21 a 106,6km stage from Fuenlabrada to Madrid / #LaVuelta19 / @lavuelta / on September 15, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Getty Images

The 2023 Vuelta a España begins on Saturday, August 26 and runs through Sunday, September 17 on CNBC and Peacock. See below for additional information on how to watch/live stream the event.

This year marks the 78th edition of La Vuelta which will cover approximately 3,153.8 km. The route, composed of 21 stages, begins in Barcelona, passes through Andorra, France, and Spain and ends in Madrid.

The 2023 Vuelta a España features 4 flat stages, 2 flat stages with high-altitude finales, 6 hilly stages, 7 mountain stages, 1 team trial and 1 individual time-trial stage. Riders will have a total of 2 rest days on Monday, September 4 and Monday, September 11. See below for an official map of the route.

Competition in this year’s event includes the defending Vuelta a España winner Remco Evenepoel, two-time reigning Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard, three-time Vuelta a España winner Primoz Roglic, and top American Sepp Kuss.

How to watch the 2023 Vuelta a España:

*All times are listed as ET and subject to change

EVENTDATETIMEWHERE TO WATCH
Stage 1Aug 2612:50pmPeacock | CNBC
Stage 2Aug 278:50amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 3Aug 288:50amPeacock
Stage 4Aug 298:50amPeacock
Stage 5Aug 308:50amPeacock
Stage 6Aug 318:50amPeacock
Stage 7Sept 18:50amPeacock
Stage 8Sept 28:50amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 9Sept 38:50amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 10Sept 58:50amPeacock
Stage 11Sept 68:50amPeacock
Stage 12Sept 78:50amPeacock
Stage 13Sept 87:40amPeacock
Stage 14Sept 99:00amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 15Sept 108:50amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 16Sept 128:40amPeacock
Stage 17Sept 138:50amPeacock
Stage 18Sept 146:35amPeacock
Stage 19Sept 158:50amPeacock
Stage 20Sept 165:45amPeacock | CNBC
Stage 21Sept 1711:05amPeacock | CNBC

2023 Vuelta a España Route:

How can I watch the 2023 Vuelta a España and other cycling events on Peacock?

Sign up here to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including cycling.

What else can I watch on Peacock?

Here’s what else you get with Peacock:

  • New movies straight from theaters—plus hundreds of movies from major Hollywood studios such as Universal, DreamWorks Animation, and Focus Features.
  • Thousands of hours of hit TV shows, including highly anticipated Peacock Originals and current hits from NBC & Bravo.
  • Peacock Channels playing your favorite movies, shows, and clips 24/7. Scroll less and stream more with NBC Sports on Peacock, SNL Vault, Fallon Tonight, TODAY All Day, and True Crime.
  • The most LIVE sports of any streamer, including Sunday Night Football and Premier League.
  • Kids’ movies and shows, including Where’s Waldo? and Curious George.
  • Hit Spanish-language TV shows and news from Telemundo.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.