 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee Mile
Trystan Hart
Trystan Hart wins 2023 Tennessee Knockout as Cody Webb returns to top form
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Colgate at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Riddled by the transfer portal, Stanford looks for footing under Troy Taylor

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbbautista_230823.jpg
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
nbc_roto_ctbkikuchi_230823.jpg
Kikuchi, France stepping up in second half
nbc_mls_cinmiaehl_230823.jpg
HLs: Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati (En Espanol)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
NASCAR weekend schedule for Daytona, Milwaukee Mile
Trystan Hart
Trystan Hart wins 2023 Tennessee Knockout as Cody Webb returns to top form
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 03 Colgate at Stanford
Notre Dame’s Opponents: Riddled by the transfer portal, Stanford looks for footing under Troy Taylor

Top Clips

nbc_roto_ctbbautista_230823.jpg
Bautista striking out opponents at high rate
nbc_roto_ctbkikuchi_230823.jpg
Kikuchi, France stepping up in second half
nbc_mls_cinmiaehl_230823.jpg
HLs: Inter Miami beat FC Cincinnati (En Espanol)

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule

  
Published August 24, 2023 07:38 AM
2023 Vuelta a Espana

MADRID, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 11: General view of the peloton in front of Cibeles Palace during the 77th Tour of Spain 2022, Stage 21 a 96,7km stage from Las Rozas to Madrid / #LaVuelta22 / #WorldTour / on September 11, 2022 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By Charly Lopez/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Europa Press via Getty Images

The Vuelta a España, with one of its strongest fields in years, airs live on Peacock, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app starting Saturday.

The Vuelta is traditionally the third and final men’s cycling three-week Grand Tour following May’s Giro d’Italia and July’s Tour de France.

This year, the Vuelta field includes the reigning Tour de France winner for the first time since 2017.

That’s Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who can become the second man to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same year in the last 45 years after Chris Froome in 2017.

Remco Evenepoel defends his Vuelta title. Last year, he became the first Belgian man to win a Grand Tour since 1978.

On Aug. 11, Evenepoel, 23, became the youngest man to win a world title in the time trial. He also became the second man to world titles in the road race and time trial and win a Grand Tour over their career (Spain’s Abraham Olano in the 1990s). Evenepoel did it in an 11-month span.

The field also includes Slovenian Primož Roglič, Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma teammate who three-peated at the Vuelta from 2019-21. Plus 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in his first Vuelta since 2015.

If anybody from Jumbo-Visma prevails, it will be the first time that one team wins all three men’s Grand Tours in the same year.

2023 Vuelta a España broadcast schedule

DateTime (ET)StagePlatform (LIVE)
Sat., Aug. 2612:40 p.m.Stage 1: Barcelona/BarcelonaPeacock
Sun., Aug. 278 a.m.Stage 1: Barcelona/BarcelonaCNBC*
8:50 a.m.Stage 2: Mataró/BarcelonaPeacock, CNBC (10:50 a.m.)
Mon., Aug. 288:50 a.m.Stage 3: Súria/Arinsal (Andorra)Peacock
Tues., Aug. 298:50 a.m.Stage 4: Andorra la Vella/TarragonaPeacock
Wed., Aug. 308:50 a.m.Stage 5: Morella/BurrianaPeacock
Thurs., Aug. 318:50 a.m.Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó/OAJPeacock
Fri., Sept. 18:50 a.m.Stage 7: Utiel/OlivaPeacock
Sat., Sept. 28:50 a.m.Stage 8: Dénia/Xorret de CatíPeacock
Sun., Sept. 38:50 a.m.Stage 9: Cartagena/CaravacaPeacock, CNBC (10 a.m.)
Tues., Sept. 58:50 a.m.Stage 10: Valladolid/ValladolidPeacock
Wed., Sept. 68:50 a.m.Stage 11: Lerma/La Laguna NegraPeacock
Thurs., Sept. 78:50 a.m.Stage 12: Ólvega/ZaragozaPeacock
Fri., Sept. 87:40 a.m.Stage 13: Formigal/Tourmalet (France)Peacock
Sat., Sept. 96:45 a.m.Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France)/IsabaPeacock, CNBC (10 a.m.)
Sun., Sept. 108:50 a.m.Stage 15: Pamplona/LekunberriPeacock, CNBC (9 a.m.)
Tues., Sept. 128:40 a.m.Stage 16: Liencres Playa/BejesPeacock
Wed., Sept. 138:50 a.m.Stage 17: Ribadesella/AngliruPeacock
Thurs., Sept. 146:35 a.m.Stage 18: Pola de Allande/LinaresPeacock
Fri., Sept. 158:50 a.m.Stage 19: La Bañeza/ÍscarPeacock
Sat., Sept. 205:45 a.m.Stage 20: Manzanares el Real/GuadarramaPeacock, CNBC (9 a.m.)
Sun., Sept. 2111:05 a.m.Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela/MadridPeacock, CNBC (Noon)

*Delayed broadcast
**All CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for TV subscribers.