2023 Vuelta a Espana TV, live stream schedule

The Vuelta a España, with one of its strongest fields in years, airs live on Peacock, CNBC, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app starting Saturday.

The Vuelta is traditionally the third and final men’s cycling three-week Grand Tour following May’s Giro d’Italia and July’s Tour de France.

This year, the Vuelta field includes the reigning Tour de France winner for the first time since 2017.

That’s Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard, who can become the second man to win the Tour and Vuelta in the same year in the last 45 years after Chris Froome in 2017.

Remco Evenepoel defends his Vuelta title. Last year, he became the first Belgian man to win a Grand Tour since 1978.

On Aug. 11, Evenepoel, 23, became the youngest man to win a world title in the time trial. He also became the second man to world titles in the road race and time trial and win a Grand Tour over their career (Spain’s Abraham Olano in the 1990s). Evenepoel did it in an 11-month span.

The field also includes Slovenian Primož Roglič, Vingegaard’s Jumbo-Visma teammate who three-peated at the Vuelta from 2019-21. Plus 2018 Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in his first Vuelta since 2015.

If anybody from Jumbo-Visma prevails, it will be the first time that one team wins all three men’s Grand Tours in the same year.

2023 Vuelta a España broadcast schedule



Date Time (ET) Stage Platform (LIVE) Sat., Aug. 26 12:40 p.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona Peacock Sun., Aug. 27 8 a.m. Stage 1: Barcelona/Barcelona CNBC* 8:50 a.m. Stage 2: Mataró/Barcelona Peacock, CNBC (10:50 a.m.) Mon., Aug. 28 8:50 a.m. Stage 3: Súria/Arinsal (Andorra) Peacock Tues., Aug. 29 8:50 a.m. Stage 4: Andorra la Vella/Tarragona Peacock Wed., Aug. 30 8:50 a.m. Stage 5: Morella/Burriana Peacock Thurs., Aug. 31 8:50 a.m. Stage 6: La Vall d’Uixó/OAJ Peacock Fri., Sept. 1 8:50 a.m. Stage 7: Utiel/Oliva Peacock Sat., Sept. 2 8:50 a.m. Stage 8: Dénia/Xorret de Catí Peacock Sun., Sept. 3 8:50 a.m. Stage 9: Cartagena/Caravaca Peacock, CNBC (10 a.m.) Tues., Sept. 5 8:50 a.m. Stage 10: Valladolid/Valladolid Peacock Wed., Sept. 6 8:50 a.m. Stage 11: Lerma/La Laguna Negra Peacock Thurs., Sept. 7 8:50 a.m. Stage 12: Ólvega/Zaragoza Peacock Fri., Sept. 8 7:40 a.m. Stage 13: Formigal/Tourmalet (France) Peacock Sat., Sept. 9 6:45 a.m. Stage 14: Sauveterre-de-Béarn (France)/Isaba Peacock, CNBC (10 a.m.) Sun., Sept. 10 8:50 a.m. Stage 15: Pamplona/Lekunberri Peacock, CNBC (9 a.m.) Tues., Sept. 12 8:40 a.m. Stage 16: Liencres Playa/Bejes Peacock Wed., Sept. 13 8:50 a.m. Stage 17: Ribadesella/Angliru Peacock Thurs., Sept. 14 6:35 a.m. Stage 18: Pola de Allande/Linares Peacock Fri., Sept. 15 8:50 a.m. Stage 19: La Bañeza/Íscar Peacock Sat., Sept. 20 5:45 a.m. Stage 20: Manzanares el Real/Guadarrama Peacock, CNBC (9 a.m.) Sun., Sept. 21 11:05 a.m. Stage 21: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela/Madrid Peacock, CNBC (Noon)

*Delayed broadcast

**All CNBC coverage also streams on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app for TV subscribers.