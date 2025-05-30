Isaac Del Toro stays in pink at Giro d’Italia after first of two massive mountain showdowns

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Red Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30
Milwaukee Brewers v. Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30
Lance McCullers Jr.
MLB players’ families grapple with rising online threats as sports betting surges

Top Clips

nbc_roto_consmythetrophy_250530.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl among Conn Smythe best bets
nbc_roto_psgintermilan_250530.jpg
Target live betting in Champions League final
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game One
Red Sox at Braves Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30
Milwaukee Brewers v. Pittsburgh Pirates
Pirates at Padres Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30
Lance McCullers Jr.
MLB players’ families grapple with rising online threats as sports betting surges

Top Clips

nbc_roto_consmythetrophy_250530.jpg
McDavid, Draisaitl among Conn Smythe best bets
nbc_roto_psgintermilan_250530.jpg
Target live betting in Champions League final
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250530.jpg
Pacers home favorites against Knicks in Game 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Isaac Del Toro stays in pink at Giro d’Italia after first of two massive mountain showdowns

  
Published May 30, 2025 12:39 PM

CHAMPOLUC, Italy — One down, one to go.

Isaac Del Toro maintained his tight grip on the Giro d’Italia pink jersey, the first of two massive alpine days.

Del Toro even managed to increase his advantage slightly as the Mexican rider edged closest challenger Richard Carapaz to claim second place in Stage 19 and precious bonus seconds.

The duo crossed the line 58 seconds behind Nicolas Prodhomme, who claimed the biggest victory of his career on the Queen stage.

Del Toro inched to 43 seconds ahead of Carapaz overall. Simon Yates remained third but slipped to one minutes, 22 seconds behind Del Toro.

The stage featured 5,000 meters of elevation across five climbs — three of which were of the highest classification — on a 103-mile route from Biella to Champoluc.

Prodhomme was part of a large breakaway right at the start of the stage, and he pulled clear of the remaining escapees on the penultimate climb up the Col de Joux to solo to victory.

The French cyclist had a broad smile on his face as he approached the finish and he then sat up and stretched out his arms before putting his hands over his face, in disbelief, as he crossed the line.

The winner of the Giro almost certainly will be decided in another mountain showdown before the mostly ceremonial finish in Rome the following day.

The penultimate stage is a 127-mile leg from Verres to Sestriere that features the beyond-category climb on a gravel road to Colle delle Finestre, where Chris Froome’s audacious attack in 2018 earned him the title.