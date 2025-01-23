How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for January 25, match card

Ready for an appetizer in advance of the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, February 1? The latest edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event should do the trick.

Coming off a successful return to NBC’s airwaves in December, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is back again on Saturday, January 25th with a host of high-profile matches.

WWE fans will be treated to three championship matches, highlighted by a World Heavyweight Title showdown between champion Gunther and challenger “Main Event” Jey Uso. Could there be a more appropriate show for Uso to take home the gold?

Will we see a new HEAVY-YEET Champion this Saturday?!#RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/scWpNfeJOs — WWE (@WWE) January 21, 2025

We’ll also see if Sheamus can finally win his elusive first Intercontinental Championship and become a “Grand Slam Champion.” Nia Jax will attempt to get back on track after recently losing her WWE Women’s Championship to her protege Tiffany Stratton. And finally, Jacob Fatu will look to continue his path of destruction and strike down a monster.

Check out all of these matches and more LIVE this Saturday on NBC and Peacock!

How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

Date: Saturday, January 25

Time: 8 PM EST

TV Network: NBC and Peacock

Location: Frost Bank Center - San Antonio, Texas

What are the matches for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

World Heavyweight Title

Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso

Intercontinental Championship

Bron Breakker (C) vs. Sheamus

Women’s World Championship

Rhea Ripley (C) vs. Nia Jax

Grudge Match

Jacob Fatu vs. Braun Strowman

When did WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event return to NBC?

The return of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place on December 14, with undisputed WWE champion Cody Rhodes defeating challenger Kevin Owens in the main event.

Where can I watch previous WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episodes?

All previous episodes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event can be found on Peacock.