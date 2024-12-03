How to Watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event: TV/stream info for Sat Dec 14, full match card, history

For pro wrestling fans of a certain age, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event evokes feelings of nostalgia. The special event originally aired in 1985 on NBC as a replacement for Saturday Night Live repeats, with legends like Hulk Hogan, André the Giant, “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, “Macho Man” Randy Savage, Bret “The Hitman” Hart, and The Ultimate Warrior all taking part over the years. Now, WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event is set to return to NBC’s airwaves to make memories for a new generation of fans.

This newest iteration will be headlined by a bitter championship showdown between former friends Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens.

Owens’ frustration hit a boiling point after Rhodes teamed with rival superstar Roman Reigns at WWE Bad Blood in October. After the event, Owens attacked Rhodes in the parking lot in a clip which was not shown on WWE television but nonetheless went viral with fans.

Owens has also targeted Rhodes’ longtime friend Randy Orton, including the use of a piledriver last month. The barbs have become personal in recent weeks, but the time for talking will soon be over as Rhodes will defend his undisputed championship against Owens LIVE on NBC.

Rhodes vs. Owens is one of four championship matches slated for the primetime special.

Where and when is WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event will air LIVE at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 14 from Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. In a nod to the event’s storied history, this is the same location of the very first edition of the series 39 years ago.

Where can I watch WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

The special two-hour event will be simulcast on NBC and Peacock.

What are the matches for WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

Undisputed WWE Championship

Cody Rhodes (C) vs. Kevin Owens

World Heavyweight Title

Gunther (C) vs. Finn Bálor

Women’s World Championship

Liv Morgan (C) vs. IYO SKY

Tournament Final for inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship

(Participants to be determined)

When was the last WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event?

The last edition of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event took place on July 28, 2008 from the Verizon Center in Washington, D.C., with Edge vs. Jeff Hardy featured in the main event.

Where can I watch previous WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event episodes?

All previous episodes of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event can be found on Peacock. There are dozens of episodes in the event’s history, so you can stay busy watching leading up to December 14!

