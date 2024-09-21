Kent State vs. Penn State prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, trends, and stats for Week 4

After a week off to ponder their good fortune after surviving a matchup with Bowling Green, the Nittany Lions of Penn State (2-0) are back in action Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Their opponent, however, will not strike fear in James Franklin’s boys. The Big Ten season is still a week away for Penn State. This week’s opponent is the MAC’s Kent State (0-3).

Yes, the Nittany Lions are smarting a bit after a shaky performance but a 7-point win against the Falcons. The Golden Flashes are reeling and flat-out hurting following its last outing, a 71-0 shellacking at the hands of the Tennessee Volunteers. Doubtful things get much better this week for Kent State.

Lets dive into the matchup and find some angles to attack from a bettor’s perspective.

Game Details and How to watch Kent State vs. Penn State Live

· Date: Saturday, September 21, 2024

· Time: 3:30PM EST

· Site: Beaver Stadium

· City: University Park, PA

· TV/Streaming: BTN

Game odds for Kent State vs. Penn State - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday:

· Moneyline: NA

· Spread: Penn State Nittany Lions -48.5 (-120)

· Total: 55.5

*odds courtesy of BetMGM

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

“Yes. This is the largest spread involving Penn State since at least 1995. While Kent State is banged up, if they even snare a couple of field goals, the Nittany Lions will need 55 points. With Penn State looking to garner some momentum heading into conference play, count on points, points, and more points. Think about taking the Game Total OVER 55.5.”

Quarterback matchup for Kent State vs. Penn State

· Golden Flashes: Devin Kargman – the junior from Camden, NJ has thrown for 432 yards with 3 TDs and 2 INTs. Against Tennessee, Kargman was held to 58 yards.

· Nittany Lions: Drew Allar – the junior signal-caller is expected to take a major step this season. Through two games, it appears he may be doing just that. He is completing 64.9% of his passes and has thrown for 420 yards including 5 TDs and 1 INT.

Golden Flashes and Nittany Lions player notes and stats

The Golden Flashes have been outscored 149-41 through three games this season

This is the largest spread in a Penn State game since at least 1995

Kent State’s defense has allowed 864 yards rushing in three games

