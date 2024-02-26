Rex & Lav pod: Anthony Kim’s mysterious return; Charlie Woods coverage goes OB

It’s not often that a PGA Tour winner gets third billing in our recap pod, but that’s what happened this week.

It speaks to the enduring power of Anthony Kim and the Woods family.

In this “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys dive into AK’s return to competitive golf after 12 mysterious years away and explain why Charlie Woods’ pre-qualifier attempt was such a mess.

01:15: AK (!) IS BACK ... NOW WHAT?: Anthony Kim’s competitive return. We dive into the why.

06:45: SHORT ATTENTION SPAN: What happens if this hyped AK comeback train goes off the tails.

08:00: IN A WORD: ‘EW': Charlie Woods plays a PGA Tour pre-qualifier, and it doesn’t go well for anyone involved.

15:00: WOULDN’T WANT IT: From Bronny James to Charlie Woods, the perils of following a sports superstar.

17:45: SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: In a way, the non-signature event status of the Mexico Open still delivered.

25:00: BRING MORE BALLS: Rex and his son take on Harbour Town at media day.

