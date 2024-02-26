 Skip navigation
2024 USATF Indoor Championships
2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
What to Watch For in Spring Training: Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
2024 USATF Indoor Championships
2024 World Indoor Track and Field Championships TV, live stream schedule
Day Two - 2023 Artistic Gymnastics World Championships
Simone Biles, Mikaela Shiffrin, Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson among Laureus nominees
MLB: Kansas City Royals at Toronto Blue Jays
What to Watch For in Spring Training: Fantasy Baseball Starting Pitchers

Rex & Lav pod: Anthony Kim’s mysterious return; Charlie Woods coverage goes OB

  
Published February 26, 2024 08:37 AM
GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying

HOBE SOUND, FL - FEBRUARY 22: Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, hits a pitch shot from behind the green during pre-qualifying for The Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches at Lost Lake Golf Club on February 22, 2024 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It’s not often that a PGA Tour winner gets third billing in our recap pod, but that’s what happened this week.

It speaks to the enduring power of Anthony Kim and the Woods family.

In this “Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav”, the guys dive into AK’s return to competitive golf after 12 mysterious years away and explain why Charlie Woods’ pre-qualifier attempt was such a mess.

01:15: AK (!) IS BACK ... NOW WHAT?: Anthony Kim’s competitive return. We dive into the why.

06:45: SHORT ATTENTION SPAN: What happens if this hyped AK comeback train goes off the tails.

08:00: IN A WORD: ‘EW': Charlie Woods plays a PGA Tour pre-qualifier, and it doesn’t go well for anyone involved.

15:00: WOULDN’T WANT IT: From Bronny James to Charlie Woods, the perils of following a sports superstar.

17:45: SOMETHING FOR EVERYONE: In a way, the non-signature event status of the Mexico Open still delivered.

25:00: BRING MORE BALLS: Rex and his son take on Harbour Town at media day.