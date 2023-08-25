Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
College Football: Top 25 Week Zero Poll
NBC Sports Staff
,
NBC Sports Staff
,
RJ Hampshire skips Pro Motocross season finale at Ironman, sets sights on SuperMotocross playoff
Dan Beaver
,
Dan Beaver
,
College Football: Week 0 Best Bets - Notre Dame vs Navy
Brad Thomas
,
Brad Thomas
,
Top Clips
Hong holds lead at gymnastics nationals
Highlights: CPKC Women’s Open, Round 1
Morikawa catches fire in the heat at East Lake
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NFL
Tennessee Titans
Jimmy Murray
Jimmy
Murray
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Titans sign C Jimmy Murray
The Titans have added a player to their offensive line.
Josh Alper
,
Josh Alper
,
PFT Draft: QBs who should have chips on shoulder
Will Levis aiming to play in preseason finale after missing last week with injury
Myles Simmons
,
Myles Simmons
,
Naquan Jones returns to Titans practice two weeks after knee scope
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Report: Kyle Philips to miss about six weeks with MCL injury
Charean Williams
,
Charean Williams
,
Caleb Farley’s father died in a home explosion
Mike Florio
,
Mike Florio
,
Titans sign Michael Badgley, cut both of their other kickers
Michael David Smith
,
Michael David Smith
,
Close Ad