Titans sign C Jimmy Murray

  
Published August 2, 2023 04:13 PM

The Titans have added a player to their offensive line.

The team announced the signing of center Jimmy Murray on Wednesday afternoon. Wide receiver Jacob Copeland was waived in a corresponding move.

Murray spent time on the Titans practice squad during the 2021 season, but never appeared in a game for the team. His only two regular season appearances came on special teams with the Chiefs in 2018 and he has also spent time with the Jets, Ravens, and Jaguars.

Aaron Brewer moved from guard to center this offseason and is expected to start. Corey Levin and Xavier Newman are also on the depth chart.