Matthew Berry’s 10 Lists of 10 for 2024 Fantasy Football Season

Other than plugs, you know what else is an annual preseason tradition? Ranks. Positional ranks, top 200 and of course, lists.

Lists of 10, to be specific. Here’s ten of them.

Time for the 2024 edition of… Ten Lists. Of Ten.

LIST ONE: Ten preseason storylines I’m buying

1. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels will live up to the hype and more, both delivering on big seasons.

2. Diontae Johnson is going to be THE focal point of the Panthers passing attack and remains massively mispriced.

3. Taysom Hill is going be a big part of the Saints offense this year, and in leagues where he has TE eligibility, he is significantly undervalued.

4. The Titans are going to have a revamped, more pass-centric offense under Brian Callahan.

5. Xavier Worthy is the real deal and will be the legit deep-threat the Chiefs have been missing since Tyreek Hill left.

6. Keon Coleman and Brian Thomas Jr. are going to be full-time starters in Week 1.

7. Bucky Irving is the clear-cut RB2 in Tampa Bay. Braelon Allen is the clear-cut RB2 in New York. Tank Bigsby is the clear cut RB2 in Jacksonville.

8. Stefon Diggs, not Nico Collins or Tank Dell, is going to be the “WR 1” in Houston in terms of targets and will play the most snaps in the slot of the big three, although all three of them are going to get plenty of work.

9. Both Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle will see significant work in the Dallas backfield.

10. Ken Walker is going to be used as a bellcow RB in Seattle and will have a much bigger role in the passing game than previous years.

LIST TWO: My ten “Chicken” players

A few years ago, Jim Harbaugh (at the time the head coach at the University of Michigan) famously told his team not to eat chicken because it’s a “nervous bird.” Although, as I always say, if you could be fried and chopped into something called a nugget, you’d be nervous too. But thus started this list. These are 10 big-name players I am just kind of nervous about. All talented players, all ranked where they should be. But as I’ve been drafting, when it comes time to pick that player, something about them just gives me nervous vibes and I find myself passing on them and drafting a different, similarly-ranked player.

1. Puka Nacua – same number of targets as Cooper Kupp in the full games they played together last season, missed majority of camp/preseason with knee injury, going multiple rounds higher than Kupp.

2. Davante Adams – bad QB, bad offense that will be run-oriented, turns 32 in December. Insane talent and should see massive target volume, but rather be out a year early than a year too late.

3. Saquon Barkley – can easily see how he has a huge season, but the opportunity cost where you have to draft him (and who else you pass on) is so high for a RB where I have concerns about both his goal-line and passing game roles.

4. Michael Pittman – PPR scam artist who has never been a big TD scorer. Taylor and Richardson will both be used heavily in the red zone and if Richardson’s accuracy issues continue, Pittman can easily lose his previously high floor.

5. C.J. Stroud – should have a great season, but pocket passers have a very narrow path to becoming league winners. Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott offer a comparable upside and often go a few rounds later.

6. Rachaad White – last year’s success was almost entirely volume based as his rushing metrics were abysmal. If Bucky Irving is what the Bucs hope he can be, White will no longer dominate backfield touches to such an extreme extent.

7. Rhamondre Stevenson – Very talented real life RB but significant concerns over the offensive line, an offense that will struggle to be in scoring position and the addition of Antonio Gibson might completely kill or severely limit his passing game role.

8. George Pickens – immense talent but so was Drake London and he never finished as a top-40 WR in PPG under Arthur Smith. I would like him more if Justin Fields were named the starter, but I’m generally avoiding Pittsburgh’s passing game altogether.

9. Brock Bowers – elite prospect but same QB/offense concerns I have with Davante Adams. And unlike Adams, Bowers isn’t going to see 150+ targets.

10. Brandon Aiyuk – Still hasn’t practiced yet, no idea what team (if any) he’ll be on, even if he returns to the 49ers, Brock Purdy is a different (worse) QB without Trent Williams on the offensive line and just seriously bad vibes around a player that, on Yahoo, is being drafted in the same round as guys like Devonta Smith, DK Metcalf and Mike Evans.

LIST THREE: Ten “unsexy” players who will help you win

These are players with no hype or buzz. They are snoozy and when you draft them, no one will say “Ooooh, great pick” like they will when you draft Malik Nabers or Jayden Daniels. But they will outperform their too low ADPs and help you win. In no order:

1. James Conner

2. Alvin Kamara

3. Christian Kirk

4. Joe Mixon

5. Raheem Mostert

6. DeAndre Hopkins

7. Najee Harris

8. Brian Robinson

9. Chris Godwin

10. Devin Singletary

LIST FOUR: The 10 Best Fantasy Team Names (That I Can Print!) from my followers on Twitter/X

Well, there was a definitely a theme this year and that theme is Hawk Tuah. Not since “Platinum Vagine” have I seen such unanimous embrace of a phrase. Brock Tua … Hock Tua … Pitts on That Thang. On and on and on. You guys hawk tuah’d all over my feed. Well done. But while that was a theme for many (I mean many) here are the best non-Hawk Tuah fantasy team names of 2024.

1. Can You Take Me Kyler

2. Etienne Good in the Nabershood

3. McConkey Kong

4. Rome Wasn’t Built In Odunze

5. Stroudy with a Chance of Deep Balls

6. 99 Problems But A-Rich Ain’t One

7. Sublime with Rome Odunze

8. Kupp My Life Into Breeces

9. Knights Who Say Nico

10. Love Thy Nabers (multiple)

LIST FIVE: Ten Favorite RB’s going after the tenth round on Yahoo (in no specific order):

1. Jonathon Brooks

2. Chase Brown

3. Gus Edwards

4. Jaleel McLaughlin

5. Rico Dowdle and Ezekiel Elliott

6. Tyrone Tracy

7. Tyler Allgeier

8. Jordan Mason

9. Braelon Allen

10. Bucky Irving

LIST SIX: Ten Favorite WRs going after the tenth round on Yahoo (in no specific order):

1. Josh Palmer

2. Jameson Williams

3. Brian Thomas Jr.

4. Khalil Shakir (I also don’t mind some Curtis Samuel. Think both are productive this year)

5. Rashid Shaheed

6. Dontayvion Wicks

7. Greg Dortch

8. Josh Downs

9. Luke McCaffrey

10. Darnell Mooney

BONUS LATE ROUND TIGHT END NAMES: Taysom Hill, Noah Fant, Juwan Johnson, Zach Ertz (or a Ben Sinnott stash), Jonnu Smith, Chig Okonkwo.

LIST SEVEN: Ten more: team names from Fantasy Life’s Best Fantasy Football Team Names for 2024

1. April Showers Bring Zay Flowers

2. Better Call Hall

3. Big Nix Energy

4. For Whom Tank Dell Tolls

5. Geno Grigio

6. I Gotta Figure Out How To Make Mooney On This Thing

7. I’m just Ken!(neth Walker III)

8. Not Like Gus

9. This Is Your Final Warren

10. To Infinity and De’Von.

LIST EIGHT: Ten Leftover Facts from My 100 Facts Column:

1. Brandin Cooks saw 16 end zone targets in 2023 and scored 8 touchdowns.

2. In the 8 games in which he didn’t score, he averaged 4.3 PPG.

3. Christian Watson saw a league-high 54% of his team’s end zone targets last season.

4. Since 2014, Zach Ertz has not had a target share below 18%.

5. In his 7 games last season Ertz saw 30% of team red zone targets – the 2nd highest rate at the position.

6. In the 8 games Dallas Goedert has missed over the past 2 seasons, DeVonta Smith has seen a 28.2% target share and is averaging 17.9 PPG.

7. In the 25 games he’s played with Goedert during that stretch, he’s seen a 23.8% target share and is averaging 13.6 PPG.

8. In 31 games, Zamir White has a career target share of… 2%.

9. Over the last four seasons there have only been five wide receivers to have at least 225 fantasy points in every single season: Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams, Stefon Diggs, Mike Evans and…. DK Metcalf.

9a. Under new offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, Washington led FBS in passing yards per game from 2022-2023

10. Courtland Sutton scored ten touchdowns last year. Ten. And still finished as WR 38 in PPG.

LIST NINE: My Ten Most Rostered Players

I’ve done about 25 real season long drafts to this point (meaning I’m playing out the league this year and it’s not best ball) and here are the players I tend to wind up with the most:

1. Kyler Murray – Ride or Die, of course

2. Jayden Daniels

3. Isiah Pacheco

4. Derrick Henry

5. Brian Robinson

6. Malik Nabers

7. Diontae Johnson

8. Tank Dell

9. Trey McBride

10. Dalton Kincaid

Deeper leagues I have a lot of Tyrone Tracy, Greg Dortch, Luke McCaffrey, Khalil Shakir, Josh Palmer

LIST TEN: Ten players that are more valuable in Guillotine Leagues

Guillotine League is an amazing format that has become very popular the last few years. If you’re unfamiliar, basically the idea is that you have a league and everyone drafts a team like normal. You start a line-up, like normal. Twist here is you DON’T play head to head. At the end of the first week, the lowest scoring team is cut. Forever. Their season is over.

Here’s the other twist. All the players on the team that got chopped go back into the free agent pool so every week the waiver wire is filled with stars and starters. As a result, the goal of Guillotine Leagues (www.guillotineleagues.com) is floor, not upside. You’re not looking to win the league every week, just not finish last. So here are ten players that have more value in a guillotine league than they do in season long leagues:

1. Brock Purdy

2. Josh Jacobs

3. James Conner

4. Joe Mixon

5. Najee Harris

6. DJ Moore

7. Michael Pittman

8. Christian Kirk

9. Diontae Johnson

10. Evan Engram