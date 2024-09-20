Broncos vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

It seems like the momentum behind Bo Nix to contend for Offensive Rookie of the Year was an eternity ago. The rookie out of Oregon has labored through his 1st two games with the Denver Broncos (0-2). To be fair, find me a rookie quarterback who is thriving in 2024, I dare you. Its not possible. In fact, not one of the 2024 rookies has thrown a touchdown pass through two weeks of their NFL careers. Sunday offers the young signal-caller another opportunity to find the endzone and to lead the Broncos to their 1st win of the season.

The challenge, however, is sizable as the opponent is Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers (2-0) are off to a surprisingly strong start. Through two games they have bent at times, but have not broken as they give up an average of 381 total yards per game but only 18 points per game. Add in the fact that Todd Bowles is 9-6 against rookie quarterbacks since arriving in Tampa Bay as the Bucs’ defensive coordinator and the hurdles for Bo Nix and the Broncos’ offense playing on the road are substantial.

Defensively, the good news for the Broncos is that although they have been terrible thus far against the run, the Bucs have showcased an inability to run the ball effectively through two games (the same issue existed throughout 2023 for Tampa). The bad news for Denver is Baker Mayfield is an early-season MVP candidate directing the 4th-highest scoring offense in the NFL (28.5pts/game).

Lets dive further into the matchup between Denver and Tampa Bay.

Game Details and How to watch Denver Broncos vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date: Sunday, September 23, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Raymond James Stadium

City: Tampa, Florida

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Denver vs. Tampa Bay

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Denver Broncos (+220), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-270)

Denver Broncos (+220), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-270) Spread: Broncos -6.5

Broncos -6.5 Total: 41

The line is exactly where it opened with the Bucs favored by just under the magic number of 7. The Total has moved 1.5 points from its open of 39.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is going off the board for his play for this game.

“You could take the Bucs and lay the 6.5 points. I’m actually going to give a different angle. I think we should take the Bucs in Survivor this week. Liam Cohen has this offense going absolutely berserk. Baker Mayfield, the resurgence has been absolutely splendid.”

Broncos vs. Buccaneers team stats, betting trends

Baker Mayfield’s passer rating of 129.1 ranks 2 nd in the NFL

in the NFL Chris Godwin ranks 2 nd in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards

in the NFL in both receptions and receiving yards The Broncos are 1-1 ATS and to the OVER this season

The Bucs are 2-0 ATS and 1-1 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Broncos vs. Buccaneers

Denver – Bo Nix – the rookie is completing 59.7% of his passes through two games. He is averaging a paltry 5yds/attempt and has tossed 4 INTs with 0 TDs.

– Bo Nix – the rookie is completing 59.7% of his passes through two games. He is averaging a paltry 5yds/attempt and has tossed 4 INTs with 0 TDs. Tampa Bay – Baker Mayfield – the Bucs’ signal-caller is completing 73.5% of his passes this season. He is averaging 9.7yds/attempt and has thrown 5 TDs and 1 INT.

Broncos vs. Buccaneers injury updates

Broncos’ RT Mike McGlinchey (knee) was placed on IR Wednesday and will not play in Sunday’s game

Broncos’ RDE John Franklin-Myers (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Broncos’ Baron Browning (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Bucs’ NT Vita Vea (knee) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

Bucs’ RB1 Rachaad White (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game

