Browns vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

The Cleveland Browns (0-3) stumble into Vegas in search of their first win Sunday when they take the field at Allegiant Stadium against the Raiders (1-2). It is a game that may well be a difficult watch as these teams have struggled to move the ball on offense let alone score points.

Last weekend, the Browns held the Giants scoreless in the 2nd half but could muster only 15 total points themselves. Through three weeks, the Browns are averaging less than 17 points per game on offense.

The Raiders came from behind to knock off the Ravens in Baltimore two weeks ago but were humbled by Andy Dalton and the Panthers last week. For the season, Vegas is averaging just over 19 points per game.

Considering the defense each side plays, this game could be the lowest scoring of the weekend.

Lets dive into the matchup up and find a few sweats.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Browns vs. Raiders

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, NV

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Cleveland vs. Las Vegas

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Cleveland Browns (+105), Las Vegas Raiders (-125)

Cleveland Browns (+105), Las Vegas Raiders (-125) Spread: Raiders -2 (-108)

Raiders -2 (-108) Total: 37

This game opened with Cleveland favored by 1 and a Game Total of 38.5. A 3-point move on the side and 1.5 points on the Total are substantial shifts. The smart money thinks this will be a grind, but Vegas ultimately bounces back after the loss to Carolina while Cleveland continues to flounder.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBrad Thomas) is riding with the Raiders:

“The Browns, unfortunately have to travel to Las Vegas. And why I say unfortunate? Deshaun Watson already came out and said, “I’m not a runner”. Well, you can’t throw the ball. Your offensive line stinks. Your defensive line is banged up…And guess what? This Raiders team is extra motivated after Antonio Pierce called them out. In case you couldn’t tell, I’m taking the Raiders and laying the points.”

Browns vs. Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games as a home favorite

The Raiders have won 4 straight games against the Browns

The Browns are 1-2 ATS this season. Their Game Totals have cashed to the UNDER in 2 of their 3 games

The Raiders are 1-2 ATS this season. The OVER has hit in their last 2 games

Quarterback matchup for Browns vs. Raiders

Cleveland: Deshaun Watson – probably the biggest disappointment in football. The veteran is completing just 57.8% of his passes for 551 yards. He was sacked 8 times last week against the Giants.

Deshaun Watson – probably the biggest disappointment in football. The veteran is completing just 57.8% of his passes for 551 yards. He was sacked 8 times last week against the Giants. Las Vegas: Gardner Minshew – a sub-par performance against Carolina for Minshew as he completed 18-28 passes for 214 yards. Each week Minshew has thrown 1 TD pass and been picked off once.

Browns vs. Raiders player news & injury updates

Browns’ LB Jordan Hicks (ribs/elbow) did not participate in practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Browns’ RB1 Nick Chubb (knee) has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Raiders’ LB Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Raiders’ S Marcus Epps (knee) was placed on IR Tuesday and has been declared out of Sunday’s game.

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

