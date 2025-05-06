 Skip navigation
Ravens are expected to sign Wyoming K John Hoyland

  
Published May 5, 2025 10:02 PM

The Ravens cut kicker Justin Tucker on Monday.

For the first time since 2011, someone other than Tucker will kick for the Ravens.

The team drafted Arizona kicker Tyler Loop in the sixth round, but he is not expected to be the only candidate for the job. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that the Ravens will sign Wyoming kicker John Hoyland.

Hoyland kicked at the Ravens’ rookie minicamp over the weekend.

He went 13-of-20 on field goal attempts last year for Wyoming and 73-for-92 in five-year college career.