Chargers vs. Steelers prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

Two games into the 2024 NFL season, it is remarkable how nearly identical the stats of Justin Herbert of the LA Chargers and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers are. Each has started both games for their respective teams. Herbert has completed 67.4% of his passes and thrown for 274 yards. Fields has completed 69.8% and thrown for 273 yards. Fields has earned more yards on the ground than Herbert 84 vs. 24. Herbert has tossed 3 TDs to 1 for Fields but Fields has yet to throw a pick while Herbert has 1. As similar as all the stats are, the one each is most proud of is that each has led their squad to consecutive wins to start their respective seasons.

Sunday the two put their teams’ young but still perfect seasons on the line when Fields and the Steelers host Herbert and the Chargers.

Lets dive into this matchup a little deeper.

Game Details and How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Date: Sunday, September 23, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Acrisure Stadium

City: Pittsburgh, PA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Chargers vs. Steelers

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (+100), Pittsburgh Steelers (-120)

Los Angeles Chargers (+100), Pittsburgh Steelers (-120) Spread: Steelers -1.5

Steelers -1.5 Total: 36

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) has a player prop he prefers from this matchup:

“I like Jaylen Warren OVER 28.5 Rushing Yards. His snap share went from 30% to 47% and his carries from 2 to 9. Jim Harbaugh’s defense has only faced guys like Chuba Hubbard and Zamir White. Give me all of Jalen Warren’s stock this week.“

Chargers vs. Steelers team stats, betting trends

The Steelers are 2-0 against the spread this season

The Steelers are 2-0 to the UNDER this season

The Chargers are 2-0 against the spread this season

The Chargers are 2-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Chargers vs. Steelers

Chargers – Justin Herbert - playing through an ankle injury and a banged up receiving corps, the former Oregon star has been satisfactory this season. He is completing 67.4% of his passes but has thrown for a mere 274 yards. He has thrown 3 TD passes though.

– Justin Herbert - playing through an ankle injury and a banged up receiving corps, the former Oregon star has been satisfactory this season. He is completing 67.4% of his passes but has thrown for a mere 274 yards. He has thrown 3 TD passes though. Steelers – Justin Fields – former Chicago Bears’ signal-caller has been adequate under center for Chicago through two games. He has completed 69.8% of his passes but has thrown for just 273 yards and a single touchdown.

Chargers vs. Steelers injury updates

Chargers’ WR1 Joshua Palmer (elbow, calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Chargers’ LB Bud Dupree (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers’ LG Isaac Seumalo (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Steelers’ QB Russell Wilson (calf) is questionable for Sunday’s game

