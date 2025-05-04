Chiefs cut DE BJ Thompson, LB Blake Lynch

The Chiefs needed roster spots to sign 16 undrafted free agents.

To that end, the team waived defensive end BJ Thompson and released linebacker Blake Lynch, Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest reports. Thompson will revert to the Chiefs’ injured reserve if he clears waivers, allowing him to continue his rehab.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was in a special teams meeting at the team facility last June when he had a seizure and went into cardiac arrest. He spent last season on the non-football illness list.

He appeared in one game during his rookie season, making two tackles in 28 defensive snaps and 16 on special teams.

Lynch played one game with the Chiefs last season, seeing action on 25 defensive snaps and 22 on special teams. He made six tackles.

He has played 29 games with seven starts in his career with the Vikings, Chargers and Chiefs.

The undrafted free agents signed by the Chiefs were Florida wide receiver Elijhah Badger, Oklahoma State offensive tackle Dalton Cooper, Maryland safety Glendon Miller, Washington State offensive tackle Esa Pole, Pittsburgh linebacker Brandon George, Penn State defensive tackle Coziah Izzard, Southern Arkansas cornerback Melvin Smith Jr., Fresno State wide receiver Mac Dalena, USC punter Eddie Czaplicki, Texas A&M tight end Tre Watson, USC cornerback Jacobe Covington, Western Kentucky running back Elijah Young, Tennessee safety Will Brooks, Florida State defensive back Kevin Knowles II and San Jose State wide receiver Justin Lockhart.