Giants vs. Commanders Best bets: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, and stats for September 15

Its an NFC East showdown between old rivals Washington (0-1) and New York (1-0) Sunday in Landover, MD.

Each team is seeking their 1st win of the season following disappointing outcomes last Sunday. Baker Mayfield lit up Dan Quinn in his debut as Head Coach of the Commanders 37-20 last weekend in Tampa. Rookie Jayden Daniels struggled to find open receivers, but his legs worked as he rushed for 88 yards and scored 2 TDs. The Giants were outclassed on offense and defense by Sam Darnold and the Minnesota Vikings at Met Life Stadium 28-6.

In addition to each team searching for their 1st win and a divisional win at that, here are a few storylines for today’s game:

How long do the Giants run with Daniel Jones following a less than auspicious start to the season?

Can Jayden Daniels find receivers and in the process even be a little bit better than he was last week?

Can the Giants keep up with the speed of Jayden Daniels?

Lets dive into the matchup.

How to watch New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders live Sunday:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Northwest Stadium

City: Landover, MD

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Giants vs. Commanders - Week 2

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Giants (+105), Washington Commanders (-125)

New York Giants (+105), Washington Commanders (-125) Spread : Commanders -2

Commanders -2 Total : 43 points

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the rookie QB in Washington to run wild against the Giants.

“I don’t want anything to do with the Sides or the Total. I’m actually going to play Jayden Daniels’ rushing yards. Its set at 52½. Yes, it’s up 12 yards from last game, but I still think it’s too low. 88+ rushing yards in the first game for him as he is looking to actively run. This is actually a less athletic defense for the Giants, so I think the possibility for longer runs is very much in play. Give me that Jayden Daniels rushing yards.”

Giants vs. Commanders team stats, betting trends

Giants are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games vs. Washington

Commanders have lost 6 straight games vs. NFC East opponents

Washington has lost 7 straight at home overall

Even with their lopsided defeat in Week 1, the Giants are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games

Quarterback matchup for New York Giants vs. Washington Commanders

Giants: Daniel Jones – veteran signal-caller was 22/42 for 186 yards with 2 INTs last week vs. Minnesota

Daniel Jones – veteran signal-caller was 22/42 for 186 yards with 2 INTs last week vs. Minnesota Commanders: Jayden Daniels – rookie was 17/24 for 184 yards in his first start last week vs. Tampa Bay. Also rushed 16 times for 88 yards and 2 TDs

Player news, injuries, & recent stats

Washington DT Jer’Zhan Newton (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Washington CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr. (thumb) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants WR Malik Nabers (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Giants WR Darius Slayton (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

