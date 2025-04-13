Lions expect good competition between backup QBs Hendon Hooker, Kyle Allen

Lions quarterback Jared Goff has started all 17 games for three consecutive seasons. But if Goff goes down, the Lions want to know they have a backup they can win with. And determining that backup will be a major priority of the offseason program.

Lions coach Dan Campbell said signing Kyle Allen to have him compete with Hendon Hooker to see who deserves to back up Goff was important as part of the Lions’ philosophy that competition makes everyone better.

“Hooker, no different than Allen, are competing,” Campbell said. “The best way to help guys really reach their full potential is competition. You can say things. You can say things the best you can to prop them up. But at some point, you just have to go compete and it’s him or you. I anticipate Hooker’s going to compete. That’s what he does.”

Lions GM Brad Holmes echoed those comments, saying the Lions are excited about Hooker but think they can help him get better by forcing him to earn the No. 2 job in a competition with Allen, rather than simply handing him the job.

In the preseason, when Goff will play sparingly if at all, the Lions will be taking a close look at both Hooker and Allen to see which one of them looks more ready if the team needs him.