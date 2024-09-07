Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injuries, stats for Week 1

It’s a rematch of the 2018 College Football National Championship game Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami when Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers rolled to a 44-16 win that night in January.

Fast forward a few years and the expectations for each quarterback and their respective team are as big as the new contracts each signed over the past few months. Lawrence signed a five-year, $275 million extension in June. Tagovailoa inked a four-year, $212 million contract about a month later.

Lawrence and the Jaguars finished 2023 with a record of 9-8 missing the playoffs in the final moments of the 17th game of the regular season. Doug Pederson has retooled the offense adding receivers Gabe Davis in free agency and Brian Thomas Jr. via the Draft to a wide receiver room that already houses Christian Kirk. New Defensive Coordinator Ryan Nielsen has his hands full facing the likes of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

The Dolphins expect to score points every week, but they need more out of their defense in 2024 as they could not get stops late in the season when Buffalo overtook them to win the AFC East.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, live odds from BetMGM, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

How to watch Jacksonville vs. Miami live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Hard Rock Stadium

City: Miami, FL

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Jaguars vs. Dolphins - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Jacksonville (+145), Miami (-105)

Jacksonville (+145), Miami (-105) Spread : Dolphins -3.5

: Dolphins -3.5 Total : 49

This game has come down a ½ point as it opened Miami -4. It is not surprising that the Total remains one of the higher on the NFL Slate for Week 1.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team on an expected steamy day in South Beach.

“Dolphins -3 is my bet. I can’t believe its even money. You know what’s funny about the home field advantage for the Dolphins, the visiting side has to sit in the sun all game. Yes. Heat and exhaustion against that track speed offense. Dolphins are going to explode.”

Jaguars vs. Dolphins team stats, betting trends

· These two teams are 5-5 on the moneyline in their last 10 meetings.

· Jaguar TEs were targeted nearly 27% of the time by Trevor Lawrence in 2023.

· The Dolphins’ defense allowed 904 receiving yards on 91 catches to opposing TEs last season.

Quarterback matchup for Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Miami Dolphins

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence – completed 65.6% of his passes in 2023 for 4,016 yards. That completion percentage needs to climb in 2024.

Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa – no one threw for more yards than Tua last season (4,624 yards). He completed 69.3% of his passes and tossed 29 TDs.

Player news & injuries

The Jaguars come into this game healthy. All starters on the depth chart will suit up Sunday.

CB Jalen Ramsey (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game following limited participation at Miami’s practice on Friday.

LB Bradley Chubb (knee) is on the Dolphins’ reserve/PUP list.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

