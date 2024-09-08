Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers prediction: Odds, best bets, news, injuries, and stats for Week 1

While Kansas City is still the clear class of the AFC West, two teams vying for next best in the division are the Las Vegas Raiders and the LA Chargers. Each is being led by a new head coach in 2024.

Antonio Pierce led the Raiders to wins in 3 of their last 4 games in 2023 and as a result he is no longer the interim head coach.

The Chargers routinely found ways to lose games under Brandon Staley the past couple of seasons. Enter Jim Harbaugh. The former head coach of the Michigan Wolverines takes the reigns with the Chargers.

These teams last met on December 14th and the Raiders stomped the Chargers 63-14. Ironically, it probably cemented the promotion of Antonio Pierce and certainly cemented the dismissal of Brandon Staley which led to the pursuit and ultimately the hiring of Jim Harbaugh. Sunday will be Harbaugh’s first day on an NFL sideline since 2014.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: SoFi Stadium

City: Englewood, CA

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Raiders vs. Chargers - Week 1

The latest odds as of Saturday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Las Vegas (+130), Los Angeles (-155)

Las Vegas (+130), Los Angeles (-155) Spread : Chargers -3

: Chargers -3 Total : 40

The line is right where it opened but the Total has plummeted from 44 points where it opened. Vegas’ inconsistent play under center and the Chargers’ lack of skill position difference makers has undoubtedly caused the Total to plummet.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) agrees the Total of 40 is crazy low for an NFL game, but he likes the UNDER anyway

“We’re taking Los Angeles and Las Vegas under 41 Total points to be scored because divisional UNDERS are one of the most profitable strategies in the NFL over the last 5 years. But we’re also getting Gardner Minshew for Vegas and Justin Herbert for the Chargers without any weapons from last year’s team.”

Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles team stats, betting trends

· The Total of 40 is the lowest on this weekend’s NFL slate



Los Angeles was 2-7 straight up and 3-6 against the spread at home last season

The Chargers were 6-11 overall against the spread last season

Against the spread as 3-point favorites or more, the Chargers went 4-4 last season

Los Angeles went 3-6 to the OVER at SoFi Stadium last season

Quarterback matchup for Las Vegas vs. Los Angeles

Raiders: Gardner Minshew – played in all 17 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, starting 13. He completed 62.2% of his passes throwing for 3305 yards with 15 TDs and 9 INTs

Gardner Minshew – played in all 17 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season, starting 13. He completed 62.2% of his passes throwing for 3305 yards with 15 TDs and 9 INTs Chargers: Justin Herbert – played in only 13 games last season completing 65.1% of his passes for 3134 yards with 20 TDs and 7 INTs

Player news & injuries

Chargers’ CB Asante Samuel Jr. (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Chargers’ WR DJ Chark Jr. (hip) is out for Sunday’s game

Raiders’ DE Malcolm Koonce (knee) is

