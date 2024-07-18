NFL Preseason schedule 2024: Matchups, dates, times, channels, how to watch

The 2024 NFL season officially kicks off on Thursday, September 5 as the Baltimore Ravens take on the Kansas City Chiefs on NBC and Peacock. However, the NFL excitement begins long before then. See below for the full 2024 NFL Preseason schedule and find out how to watch to catch the NFL action on Peacock.

When does 2024 NFL Preseason start?

The 2024 NFL preseason begins on Thursday, August 1 with the Hall of Fame Game between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears in Canton, Ohio.

Full NFL Preseason Schedule 2024:

*All times are listed as ET

2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game:

Thursday, August 1:

Houston Texans vs Chicago Bears, 8:00 PM

Week One:

Thursday, August 8:

Carolina at New England, 7:00 PM

Detroit at N.Y. Giants, 7:00 PM

Friday, August 9:

Atlanta at Miami, 7:00 PM

Houston at Pittsburgh, 7:00 PM

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 7:30 PM

Saturday, August 10:

Washington at N.Y. Jets, 12:00 PM

Chicago at Buffalo, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas at Minnesota, 4:00 PM

Green Bay at Cleveland, 4:25 PM

Tampa Bay at Cincinnati, 7:00 PM

Kansas City at Jacksonville, 7:00 PM

San Francisco at Tennessee, 7:00 PM

Seattle at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 PM

New Orleans at Arizona, 8:00 PM

Sunday, August 11:

Denver at Indianapolis, 1:00 PM

Dallas at L.A. Rams, 4:30 PM

Week Two:

Thursday, August 15:

Philadelphia at New England, 7:00 PM

Saturday, August 17:

Atlanta at Baltimore, 12:00 PM

Cincinnati at Chicago, 1:00 PM

N.Y. Giants at Houston, 1:00 PM

Detroit at Kansas City 4:00 PM

Minnesota at Cleveland, 4:25 PM

N.Y. Jets at Carolina, 7:00 PM

Arizona at Indianapolis, 7:00 PM

Washington at Miami, 7:00 PM

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:00 PM

Seattle at Tennessee, 7:00 PM

L.A. Rams at L.A. Chargers, 7:05 PM

Tampa Bay at Jacksonville, 7:30 PM

Dallas at Las Vegas, 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 18:

Green Bay at Denver, 8:00 PM

New Orleans at San Francisco, 8:00 PM

Week Three:

Thursday, August 22:

Indianapolis at Cincinnati, 8:00 PM

Chicago at Kansas City, 8:20 PM

Friday, August 23:

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:00 PM

Miami at Tampa Bay, 7:30 PM

San Francisco at Las Vegas, 10:00 PM

Saturday, August 24:

Carolina at Buffalo, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:00 PM

Baltimore at Green Bay, 1:00 PM

L.A. Rams at Houston, 1:00 PM

Minnesota at Philadelphia, 1:00 PM

L.A. Chargers at Dallas, 4:00 PM

N.Y. Giants at N.Y. Jets, 7:30 PM

Cleveland at Seattle, 10:00 PM

Sunday, August 25:

Tennessee at New Orleans, 2:00 PM

Arizona at Denver, 4:30 PM

New England at Washington (NBC), 8:00 PM

