Red Sox at Blue Jays prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 1

Its Thursday, May 1 and the Red Sox (17-15) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (14-16). Tanner Houck is slated to take the mound for Boston against José Berríos for Toronto.

The Red Sox are coming off a 7-6 loss in the second game of the series. Lucas Giolito was on the mound for the Red Sox. He pitched 6.0 innings and gave up three earned runs on five hits.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Blue Jays

Date: Thursday, May 1, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: SN1 NESN, MLBN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-107), Blue Jays (-112)

Spread: Blue Jays 1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 1, 2025: Tanner Houck vs. José Berríos

Red Sox: Tanner Houck , (0-2, 7.58 ERA)

Last outing (Cleveland Guardians, 4/26) : 5.0 Innings Pitched, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 6 Strikeouts Blue Jays: José Berríos , (1-1, 4.24 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 4/25): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 4 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have lost 8 of their last 10 games

In his last 5 starts on the mound the Blue Jays pitcher Jose Berrios has an ERA of 6.18

With Jose Berrios starting the Blue Jays have covered in 4 of their last 5 games to return 2.02 units

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the Red Sox and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

