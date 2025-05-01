Eliot Wolf: Drake Maye has to take a step forward in his leadership

When Mike Vrabel took the Patriots’ head-coaching job earlier this year, he was clear that Drake Maye’s ability to handle the on-field responsibilities of a quarterback were a big reason for his decision.

Maye’s skills weren’t enough to win games on their own, howerver, and the Patriots have made moves this offseason to help him be more productive during the 2025 season. They drafted tackle Will Campbell, running back TreVeyon Henderson, wide receiver Kyle Williams, and center Jared Wilson with their first four picks in the draft and they acquired players like wide receiver Stefon Diggs, tackle Morgan Moses, and wide receiver Mack Hollins earlier in the offseason in an attempt to build up the unit around the quarterback.

With all of those pieces in place, the Patriots are now looking for growth in a different direction. During an appearance on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said that the team wants to see Maye take on more of a leadership role.

“Drake’s been a consummate teammate and worker,” Wolf said, “I think that’s the first thing that stands out. He also has some talent, so any time you can combine the three of those things you’ve got a chance to be pretty good. He’s come in, just put his head down and worked. I think one area I know he’s going to take a step forward and has already is in his leadership. As a rookie, maybe you feel like it’s not your place to speak up but those times are over for him now. There’s going to be a lot of people looking to him for those leadership moments and he’s certainly up to the task.”

Hopes are high for a rebound in New England this year and Maye’s ability to become the centerpiece of the franchise in every way will be a big part of making that happen.