Raiders vs. Rams prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury report, betting trends, and stats

One team is looking to find offense minus their top receiver while the other is embracing their top pass catcher’s return. The Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) have moved on from DaVante Adams. The Los Angeles Rams (1-4) are ready to welcome Cooper Kupp back into the lineup with open arms. The Rams and the Raiders meet Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium in SoCal.

Few wideouts mean as much to their team as Cooper Kupp means to the Rams. The MVP of Super Bowl 56 has been out since Week 2 due to an ankle issue. His return should create more opportunities for the other skill position players for the Rams including RB1 Kyren Williams who is averaging 72yds/gm through 5 games.

DaVante Adams is a supreme talent who soured on playing with the Raiders. Maybe rookie TE Brock Bowers takes over as the top receiver in Vegas. If not Bowers, then who? This team is extremely thin at the wide receiver position…and the quarterback position…and the running back position…and, you get the picture.

Lets dive into this battle between the Raiders and the Rams and find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 4:05 PM EST

4:05 PM EST Site: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium City: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Las Vegas Raiders @ LA Rams

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+270), Los Angeles Rams (-340)

Las Vegas Raiders (+270), Los Angeles Rams (-340) Spread: Rams -7

Rams -7 Total: 43.5

Money on the Rams has poured in since the Opening Line of Rams -5.5 was posted. The way the Raiders have struggled to score points, it is understandable.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team to cover:

“Welcome back…maybe Cooper Kupp. I’m taking the Rams -6.5 if Cooper Kupp plays. It just makes this offense, finally dynamic. They have their pass catcher. Kyren Williams is playing like the best running back in the league. The Raiders? Stinky, stinkyy, stinky. Not a good football team.”

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Rams team stats, betting trends

The Rams have covered in 4 of their last 5 home games.

The OVER is 4-1 in the Raiders’ last 5 games.

Vegas TE Brock Bowers needs 2 receptions to pass Amari Cooper for the most receptions by a Raiders’ player in their 1 st 7 games and 16 receiving yards to reach 400 yards. In so doing he will become 1 of only 3 TEs in NFL history to do so in their 1 st 7 games.

7 games and 16 receiving yards to reach 400 yards. In so doing he will become 1 of only 3 TEs in NFL history to do so in their 1 7 games. Rams’ RB1 Kyren Williams has scored at least 1 rushing TD in 8 straight games.

The Raiders lead the all-time series 8-7 but the Rams have won the last 3.

Quarterback matchup for Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Raiders: Aidan O’Connell – was 27-40 for 227 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in the Raiders 32-13 loss to Pittsburgh.

Rams: Matthew Stafford – last week vs. Green Bay the veteran completed 29 of 45 passes for 260 yards with 1 TD and 1 INT in a 24-19 loss.

Raiders and Rams injury update

Las Vegas CB Jack Jones (illness) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Las Vegas DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Las Vegas WR1 Jakobi Meyers (ankle) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles WR1 Cooper Kupp (ankle) was limited in practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Los Angeles WR2 Jordan Whittingham (shoulder) was a limited participant at practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Las Vegas Raiders @ Los Angeles Rams

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Raiders against the spread

· Game Total: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total OVER 43.5 points.

