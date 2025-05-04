 Skip navigation
Cowboys rookie CB Shavon Revel “can pretty much do everything” after 2024 ACL tear

  
Published May 4, 2025 07:05 AM

Cornerback Shavon Revel’s bid to be a first-round pick in the 2025 draft hit a significant road bump when he tore his ACL while playing for East Carolina last September.

Revel’s inability to get on the field helped cause him fall to the third round, but his surgeon might have been part of the reason his slide stopped at that point. Cowboys team doctor Dan Cooper did the operation and the Cowboys snagged Revel to help their secondary. At this weekend’s rookie minicamp, Revel updated where he is in his recovery.

“Right now I can pretty much do everything,” Revel said, via the team’s website. “Running straight line, cutting, haven’t gotten too much into that, just trying to take it day by day, trying to take it slow.”

Revel was able to participate in walkthroughs during rookie minicamp and he’ll continue his rehab work this spring with an eye on being ready to go for the start of his rookie season in Dallas.