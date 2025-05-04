Brian Schottenheimer moves Cowboys’ lockers, with Dak Prescott now next to Micah Parsons

One of the first changes Cowboys players became aware of when they arrived for offseason work was a reorganized locker room.

Among the moves are that Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons now has his locker right next to quarterback Dak Prescott’s, in an effort to join two top players and team leaders. First-year Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer says the players have no say in where their lockers are, and he and the staff made the changes.

“We moved some guys around,” Schottenheimer said. “This year, I did, along with the help of the staff. They don’t really get a say in that, but there’s a method to the madness. I think when the guys went into the team room for the first time, I made them all stand up after they sat down, I let them sit down and I had them stand up and move seats. Why? It’s a new year. It’s 2025. We’ll do that in 2026, we’ll do that in 2027 and beyond. When you start a new year, do something different. Change something up. It’s something that’s talked about, thought about, but there’s a method to the madness at times.”

Schottenheimer has been in Dallas the last three years as an assistant coach, so he’s well aware of how the facility has been organized, but now that he’s in charge he’s making some changes.